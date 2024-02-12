Lemke Cattle Annual Bull & Female Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/09/2024

Location: at the ranch – Lawrence, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

41 Yearling Bulls averaged $5,744

15 Age Advantage Bulls averaged $7,100

56 Total Bulls averaged $6,107



Top Bulls:

Lot 84 – $11,000. Red Angus Bull – LEM Stockmarket 2103 ; DOB: 8/25/22 ; Sire: Bieber CL Stockmarket E119 ; MGS: HXC Allegiance 5502C. Sold to Jere Sterner of Merna, NE.



Lot 1 – $9,750. Black Hybrid Bull – LEM Engage 3015 ET ; DOB: 12/30/22 ; Sire: Mogck Entice ; MGS: SAV Renown 3439. Sold to Brad Zimmerman of Dawson, ND.



Lot 16 – $9,500. Black Hybrid Bull – LEM Stellar 3004ET ; DOB: 1/15/23 ; Sire: Sitz Stellar 726D ; MGS: LD Capitalist 316. Sold to Mick Lemke of Lawrence, NE.



Lot 5 – $8,750. Black Hybrid Bull – LEM Bloodline 3010ET ; DOB: 12/31/22 ; Sire: SAV Bloodline 9578 ; MGS: Baldridge Bronc. Sold to Mick Lemke of Lawrence, NE.



Lot 75 – $8,500. Black Hybrid Bull – LEM Infinity 2109 ; DOB: 9/16/22 ; Sire: Infinity 47C ; MGS: Baldridge Bronc. Sold to Jared Taylor of Glenvil, NE.



It was a great day for the Lemkes at their annual bull and female sale. The sale offering was presented extremely well and the hard work of the Lemke family and friends was apparent. Once again Lemke Cattle generously gave away a commercial red angus open heifer to a lucky youth in attendance to help keep the next generation involved in agriculture. Good people and good cattle made for a good day in Lawrence, NE. Congratulations to Randy, Leslie, Tanner, and the rest of the family on a successful sale.

Tanner (Left), Randy (Left Center), Matt Lowery (Center Right), and Leslie Lemke (Right) prepare to kick off the sale with the first lot.