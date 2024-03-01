Lemmon Livestock Under New Management

One of the new owners, Rowdy Benson pictured with longtime Lemmon Livestock owner Paul Huffman. 429625955_778955583597051_8612588922865948154_n

Lemmon Livestock will be under new management as of March 1, 2024. Rowdy Benson and Brady Ham will take over from Paul Huffman, who purchased the business in 1998.

“That’s a long run,” Ham said, of Huffman’s 26 year tenure. “We have several good sale barns all around the area, but it will be nice to keep one close to home going.”

“We’re pretty excited,” said Benson, who has auctioned cattle for Huffman since 2008. “Huffman had a big part in my auction career.”

Benson grew up on the family ranch north of Thunder Hawk, South Dakota, not far from Lemmon. His children are the 5th generation of Bensons on the place.

“My great-grandpa, Eugene Benson, came out in 1925,” he said. “I still live half a mile from where I grew up. Ranching is just a way of life and part of who we are.”

Benson also has family ties to Lemmon Livestock. His mother currently works in the office, as did his grandmother, and both his father and grandfather worked at the sale barn as well.

“After I went to auctioneer school, I got my start on summer sale days, just selling 10-20 head of weigh up cows at the end of the sale. In the fall of 2011 I worked there for about five months full time, cleaning pens, filling feeders and got a brief understanding of the ins and outs of it. I’ve worked there on sale days ever since.”

Benson is a fifth year head coach for youth wrestlers in Lemmon.

“Ranching and wrestling are part of who we are,” he said. “Once you wrestle, you don’t leave it all on the mat, you take it with you for the rest of your life. I see what we do at the sale barn as an extension of all that.”

He believes learning how to handle competitive situations and motivate others as a wrestler and coach has helped him develop competitively as an auctioneer, and grow leadership skills that he will bring to the business.

“If you can get young kids geared up and ready to fight, wrestle and work hard, I think you can motivate anybody to do anything,” Benson said.

Benson and his wife Miranda have four children. Miranda teaches second grade in Lemmon, and the family spends their summers going hard to brandings, ranching, and chasing kids to rodeos.

“This is a great place to live and it has impacted our kids,” he said. “They all want to be cowboys and ranchers and love being around cattle and horses.”

Rowdy and Miranda Benson and their children (l-r) Tymber, Creed, Remi and Retro. Benson family | Courtesy photos image-8

The Ham family has also been ranching in the Lemmon area for generations. Brady and his wife Kristen are raising their family in a home that his great-grandparents built.

“They built up this place where we’re at, and my family has been in the livestock business their whole lives, it would feel out of place if we weren’t in it,” he said. “I know I’d be out of place if I got out of it.”

Kristen has her own business, Ranch Chic Corral, and helps on the family ranch.

All four of their children “like some part of the cattle business,” Ham said, and all help out on the ranch.

“I’d rather hire them than someone I don’t know,” he said. “My girls were the best hired men I had even when they were young.”

Hams’ second daughter just came home to work full time after graduation from college.

Brady and Kristen Ham and family. Courtesy Photo Ham-family

Keeping local ownership and management for an integral local business is part of Benson and Ham’s goal with Lemmon Livestock. Both feel that having a local place to market cattle of all classes is important.

“It’s a great facility, one of the best facilities I’ve been to as an auctioneer,” Benson said. “It’s in a great location, it’s clean, and the corrals and set up are good.”

Chad Hetzel, assistant manager at Lemmon Livestock, said that although it wasn’t the biggest barn, throughout Paul’s 26 years of ownership, “there have been a lot of all classes of cattle sold through Lemmon Livestock since we were there. It draws people in from over 100 miles, including Montana, North Dakota, and northwestern South Dakota.”

Hetzel expects that under new management, “it will continue to be good. I think they’ll do well,” he said.

Bill Penfield, lifelong Lemmon area rancher says he’s looking forward to good things happening with new management at Lemmon Livestock. Penfield’s grandfather built one of the first livestock markets west of the Missouri River in Lemmon the 1930s, known as “Penfield’s Old Reliable.”

“We always felt Paul treated us fair and were always pleased with the price when we sold our calves in Lemmon under his ownership,” Penfield said. “It didn’t pay to go out of town with them.”

Penfield says that Rowdy Benson has a good personality for managing the barn going forward.

“Rowdy has been on the ground floor at the sale barn for a long time and should know the ins and outs of the business,” he said. “We are glad for local ownership and look forward to what they can do with the facility. We think it’s a good thing and look forward to what’s coming with new blood taking over.”

Lemmon Livestock, under Huffman’s ownership, has been a steady benefit to the community and local economy, bringing in customers to other businesses, and providing full and part-time employment to many people.

“It’s been a boon to the community,” a former employee shared. “Paul always opened the doors to the community if anyone wanted to use the facility for any reason. Rodeo stock contractors kept cattle and horses out there and contestants were welcome to drop horses off at no charge; Paul furnished the hay. He has always been a staunch supporter of 4-H, and the Lemmon Junior Livestock show, and has bought countless steers and premiums over the years, not only from his customers, but from other kids who weren’t getting a bid. He has always been one of the first to step up if there is a medical need in the area and organize a benefit at the sale barn, I don’t know how many times he’s done that.”

The Lemmon Livestock café will stay open for business.

“We have the best café in the world here,” Benson said. “They’re doing a good job; people from all over town come on Wednesdays for a meal.”

“The café will be a new adventure for us,” Ham said. “We’ll have to learn that part of the business. It’s a pretty popular place a couple of days a week and we plan to keep it going. It’s something a lot of other sale barns don’t have, and Gwen Huffman did a good job with it.”

Benson is excited to get rolling with the business. “Our plan is to serve the community in any way possible,” he said. “I will continue to auctioneer but we’re working on hiring a couple more auctioneers.”

They have three bull sales scheduled in March, along with a feeder and grass calf sale at the end of the month.

Ham described his role as “just being along to help,” and said Benson would be calling the shots. “Rowdy has been in auctioneering for several years and spent time working there, as a yard man so he knows what’s going on.

Ham joked that he would “give advice whether Rowdy takes it or not.”

“He will do a good job,” Ham said. “It’s exciting and we’ll see how it goes. There are always going to be cattle around here, and we want to try to serve the people around here; hopefully we can do it the right way.”