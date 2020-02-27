Leon Vick Promoted to Vice President of Rodeo, Horse and Livestock Operations

DENVER, CO – National Western Stock Show (NWSS) is pleased to announce the promotion of Leon Vick to Vice President of Rodeo, Horse and Livestock Operations. For the past several years, Vick managed the rodeo and horse show departments for the NWSS. The office of Livestock Operations was vacated by former Senior Director, Marshall Ernst who retired at the end of January after ten years with the Stock Show.

Vick grew up on a cattle ranch in eastern Colorado. His appreciation for agriculture, ranching and rodeo began at a young age, competing at Little Britches rodeos throughout his youth. Vick’s Western upbringing and love for rodeo eventually led to a rodeo scholarship to the University of Wyoming where Vick acquired a degree in Ag Business. Leon went on to compete in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeos for nearly twenty years, qualifying for the National Finals Rodeo twice and earning multiple circuit titles.

With nearly two decades of experience in rodeo and ranching, Vick brings hands-on experience and business knowledge to the three departments he oversees.

“Leon is a true Colorado cowboy” said Paul Andrews, President and CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “His passion and dedication to our western values is unmatched. I know he will be a valuable leader for the rodeo, horse and livestock departments of the National Western Stock Show.”

In his new role, Leon will be responsible for managing the staff overseeing the rodeo operations, horse shows and the Super Bowl of livestock shows. Vick will also play an advising role with the development of the future home of the NWSS at the new National Western Center.

Leon resides in Byers, Colorado on his horse property with his wife Taleen. They have two grown children, son Logan and daughter Celie.

