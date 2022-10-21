Leonard Wolfgram: Cow dogs and camp chores
The winter camp was in a pickle and the boys was tryin to figure it out
Why the cow dog run off to the ranch trackin’ him had left no doubt
Why he had abandoned them was any cowboy’s guess
They hurumphed and debated why this mutt turned down their largess
Gus told the boys, maybe we was workin’ him to hard
Doin’ dishes after a long days work and then standin’ herd night guard
Montana Bob said he thought the dog shouldn’t ta’ been left at camp alone
When the boys had been gone 3 days and nights on a party in some one horse town
Idaho Ike thought they wasn’t kind enough should’a fussed over him a whole lot more
Maybe scratched his belly let’m sleep inside and guard the latch string door
No one thought to ask the dog and I think they plain mistook him
“Cause doin’ the dishes took lots of lickin’……………………………..
The dog just couldn’t stand the cookin’!