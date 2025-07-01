leonard wolfgram: GRASS GOT SHORT IN HEAVEN
They been havin’ trouble this year in heaven.
God’s grass is getting’ mighty short
So Red, our Lord’s straw boss,
Found St. Peter an’ gave his report
They got hold of the folks over in Admin
Ask’t if there was money to buy some hay
Bean counters said money’s short this year
B’sides it’s bound to rain any day!
Hell’s fire said Hello Jones!
Heaven was s’pposed ta be a cowboy’s dream
Green grass growed up stirrup high
Bubblin’ water in ever clear stream!
Yeah! Pipes up Tongue River Todd
Never thought heaven’d need any rain
If I’d knowed heaven was dry as Montana
I might’a put off dyin’ till some other day!
A cowboy protest got started right there
They sat down and went on a strike
Started rollin’ cigarettes and smokin’
Pullin’ pranks an’ tall’in tales an’ the like
St. Peter went and found our Lord
Told him ’bout this cowboy revolt.
Said the boy’s is rollin’ cigraettes
An’ won’t do nuthin’ their told.
“Lordy” said the Lord in frustration
I wonder what’ll come next!
The internet’s down in heaven
So, I couldn’t even send you a text
The rain man didn’t pass judgment
Had’a send his poor soul to hell
We been waitin’ for another to die
S’how we ended up with a dry spell
But my angels told me there’s some geezer
Who’s about to take his last breath
They say he’s a great rain maker
An’ he’ll pass our judgement test.
So, this soul departed the earth.
Started rainin’ the very next day!
Cowboy’s ended their spurious strike
Started ridin’ an’ earnin’ their pay.
If you got expectations of heaven
Let this tale give you relief;
It might not always rain on time
But, our Lord’s got soul’s up his sleeve!