leonard wolfgram: GRASS GOT SHORT IN HEAVEN

They been havin’ trouble this year in heaven.

God’s grass is getting’ mighty short

So Red, our Lord’s straw boss,

Found St. Peter an’ gave his report

They got hold of the folks over in Admin

Ask’t if there was money to buy some hay

Bean counters said money’s short this year

B’sides it’s bound to rain any day!

Hell’s fire said Hello Jones!

Heaven was s’pposed ta be a cowboy’s dream

Green grass growed up stirrup high

Bubblin’ water in ever clear stream!

Yeah! Pipes up Tongue River Todd

Never thought heaven’d need any rain

If I’d knowed heaven was dry as Montana

I might’a put off dyin’ till some other day!

A cowboy protest got started right there

They sat down and went on a strike

Started rollin’ cigarettes and smokin’

Pullin’ pranks an’ tall’in tales an’ the like

St. Peter went and found our Lord

Told him ’bout this cowboy revolt.

Said the boy’s is rollin’ cigraettes

An’ won’t do nuthin’ their told.

“Lordy” said the Lord in frustration

I wonder what’ll come next!

The internet’s down in heaven

So, I couldn’t even send you a text

The rain man didn’t pass judgment

Had’a send his poor soul to hell

We been waitin’ for another to die

S’how we ended up with a dry spell

But my angels told me there’s some geezer

Who’s about to take his last breath

They say he’s a great rain maker

An’ he’ll pass our judgement test.

So, this soul departed the earth.

Started rainin’ the very next day!

Cowboy’s ended their spurious strike

Started ridin’ an’ earnin’ their pay.

If you got expectations of heaven

Let this tale give you relief;

It might not always rain on time

But, our Lord’s got soul’s up his sleeve!