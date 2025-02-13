leonard wolfgram: OLD BOY FRIENDS
This piece of prose is for all you ladies; I hope you get a laugh reminiscing
She was thinking one day ’bout cowboys, especially one called Frisky
Goin’g on a date with him was really kind of risky
Wasn’t that he drove to fast getting’ air bornover hills
it’s just that when they were out together, he couldn’t keep his hands to hisself!
Her daddy said he was no good, that Frisky was way too fast
Her mamma said she ought to date someone whose love would last
So, she started dating other boys, football players and jocks
Some were even nerds and geeks, some dumb as a box of rocks
But her thoughts always returned to Frisky, maybe it was his charm
She really liked him a lot, and she couldn’t see no harm
In dating him a little bit, so with other girls he wouldn’t roam
And it would work just fine if he could keep them hands at home!
She and Frisky would be on a date and he’d whine and plead and moan
So she’d have to slap them hands and say, “you better take me home”.
Well old Frisky couldn’t stand it, he really loved her a lot
But she never did give in, and so they tied the knot
Soon kids were on their way, mostly little girls
And when he stepped in the door it was squeals, “daddy” and curls
Frisky really loved those girls, for them he’d give his life
And there’d never be anyone, good enough to take one for a wife
Well time went by, the girls grow’d up and he really had some fears
Cause when they were out on a date he’d think of his younger years
He’ rant and rave and yell and shout about the boys that they dated
But they never paid him no mind an’ it was drivin’ him crazy
He said these boys are way to Frisky………He wore a dark worried frown
His wife looked at him with laughing eyes
and said………………………………………………………..
“What goes ’round comes ’round!