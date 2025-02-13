leonard wolfgram: OLD BOY FRIENDS

This piece of prose is for all you ladies; I hope you get a laugh reminiscing

She was thinking one day ’bout cowboys, especially one called Frisky

Goin’g on a date with him was really kind of risky

Wasn’t that he drove to fast getting’ air bornover hills

it’s just that when they were out together, he couldn’t keep his hands to hisself!

Her daddy said he was no good, that Frisky was way too fast

Her mamma said she ought to date someone whose love would last

So, she started dating other boys, football players and jocks

Some were even nerds and geeks, some dumb as a box of rocks

But her thoughts always returned to Frisky, maybe it was his charm

She really liked him a lot, and she couldn’t see no harm

In dating him a little bit, so with other girls he wouldn’t roam

And it would work just fine if he could keep them hands at home!

She and Frisky would be on a date and he’d whine and plead and moan

So she’d have to slap them hands and say, “you better take me home”.

Well old Frisky couldn’t stand it, he really loved her a lot

But she never did give in, and so they tied the knot

Soon kids were on their way, mostly little girls

And when he stepped in the door it was squeals, “daddy” and curls

Frisky really loved those girls, for them he’d give his life

And there’d never be anyone, good enough to take one for a wife

Well time went by, the girls grow’d up and he really had some fears

Cause when they were out on a date he’d think of his younger years

He’ rant and rave and yell and shout about the boys that they dated

But they never paid him no mind an’ it was drivin’ him crazy

He said these boys are way to Frisky………He wore a dark worried frown

His wife looked at him with laughing eyes

and said………………………………………………………..

“What goes ’round comes ’round!