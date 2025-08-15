Let’s be honest: South Dakota joins 10 Attorneys General to support Product of the USA labels lawsuit

Eleven Attorneys General filed a joint “friend of the court” document supporting South Dakota ranchers suing the big four over inaccurate “Product of the USA” labels.

The lawsuit claims that imported beef products are deceptively labeled and have been since 2015.

South Dakota’s attorney, Marty Jackley, who serves as the vice chair of the nationwide organization of AGs, said he doesn’t personally raise cattle, but he owns land used for cattle grazing. “I have a ranch and two farms with cattle on them and it bothers me that the guy that has cows on my property invests in having a healthy herd, gives the proper vaccinations, cares for his herd, and then they (the big four packers) just ship some cattle over from a foreign country and call it product of the USA.”

Attorneys General from Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, also signed the amicus brief. The bi-partisan support for this case is significant, he said. “This isn’t a democrat vs. republican issue. This is a rancher vs. big business issue,” he said.

Jackley said after he heard about the suit, supporting it was an easy decision.

“I disagree with USDA’s comment that you can call foreign-raised beef a product of the USA, and I felt our anti-trust laws and consumer laws showed support for accurate labeling and frankly this is a common-sense issue. South Dakota has a place in this issue,” he said.

In late 2023, two ranchers, Bryce Baker of Stanley County, South Dakota and Tim “Tip” Taylor of Lyman County, South Dakota, (on behalf of themselves and others similarly situated) sued the big four packers (Tyson, JBS, National Beef (Marfrig) and Cargill) over their use of Product of the USA labels on foreign beef. The two ranchers are represented by A. Blair Dunn with Western Agriculture, Resource and Business Advocates based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Dunn lived in South Dakota and was the South Dakota Department of Agriculture’s General Counsel during the Governors Rounds and Daugaard administrations, coming himself from a cattle ranching family in central New Mexico.

The lawsuit

Being familiar with South Dakota law and ranchers, Dunn was pleased to work together with Baker and Taylor on this suit, which they filed in federal court, but also has a state component to it. “South Dakota law is robust in terms of protecting producers,” he said. Dunn filed a similar suit in 2019 in New Mexico, but in that case the judge determined the packers were entitled to “pre-emption” under the FSIS guidance document that indicates that a product of the USA label can be used if meat is re-packaged or re-labeled. Dunn said that while they lost the New Mexico case, Judge Lucero made a strong dissenting statement saying, essentially that Congress didn’t intend for USDA to have jurisdiction over the states in this type of scenario.

While he was compiling research for the South Dakota case, Dunn said USDA published a study revealing that 83 percent of consumers are misled by “Made in the USA” labels on imported beef.

“Sometimes USDA gets it wrong as they did here,” said Dunn. “They may have approved the use of these labels, but they shouldn’t have, luckily that isn’t the end of the story under equivalent state law enforcement.”

Dunn said that the suit looks at beef prices from 2016 to present and how they were affected by imported, mislabeled beef.

“For producers, the average price of feeder calves according to USDA numbers should have been around $3 per pound or more nationally in 2019 if it hadn’t been for the mislabeling that started in 2016. And it’s understood that the imported beef cost the packers about $1 per pound to bring in chilled or frozen. But if they actually had to pay producers, they would pay at least $3 per pound. So that’s at least a $2 windfall that the packers make with imported beef since 2016,” he said. Since 2016 the price per pound that ranchers receive has dropped dramatically at least in part due to the mislabeling according to Dunn, who emphasized that the national herd size is now at its smallest level in almost 50 years.

“That’s $10 billion in unjust profit that they likely received this year alone,” said Dunn. Based off their research, the legal team believes U.S. producers have been harmed at a level of $50 billion or more since 2019.

One segment of the suit that is no longer before the Court says, “Plaintiffs allege that Defendants violated RICO by acting ‘unfairly and deceptively in a scheme effectuated through the use of wire transfers to receive payments for their fraudulently label [sic] their beef products, such that they have engaged in racketeering activity for substantial profits as defined by 18 U.S.C.A. § 1961, by misrepresenting to consumers that the muscle cuts of beef in the Products originates exclusively from American ranchers and farmers in violation of 21 U.S.C. § 610(d) (2023).”

If the plaintiffs win the suit, the settlement could come in at $30 to $50 billion, said Dunn, after court costs, etc are paid. This settlement would be divided up among class members, which are likely people in the U.S. who have sold feeder calves from 2019 until present.

The case, which is currently on appeal in the 8th Circuit of the United States Federal Court of Appeals (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas, Minnesota and Missouri) has received a positive initial response. Dunn expects oral arguments to be heard by the end of this year or early 2026, more than likely in St. Louis, Missouri.

The ranchers filed the suit in Hughes County, South Dakota and it was initially in front of Judge Roberto Lange who was born in Spain but raised on a family farm near Madison, South Dakota. The case is now before Judge Eric Schulte who was appointed last summer and authored the decision that is before the Eighth Circuit.

Dunn doesn’t expect this case to go to a jury trial. “Most of the time these big class action suits like this are settled,” he said referencing “the tobacco cases” and others like them.

Baker and Taylor will be deposed and scrutinized to ensure they truly represent America’s cattle ranchers, said Dunn. He has no concerns about their legitimacy.

Dunn said his law office financed a consumer study “that basically mirrors what USDA found. It found that consumers have been misled by these labels,” he said.

Defendants – The big four meat packers

The opening brief from the four packers said, “USDA allows beef to be labeled a ‘Product of the USA’ as long as the meat is processed in the United States, even if the cows were raised elsewhere.”

The defendants claim that their Product of the USA labels on imported beef have been approved by USDA and are legal under current law.

USDA rule to change Jan. 1, 2026

USDA issued a final “Product of the USA” rule, saying that only meat that was born, raised and processed in the USA should bear a “Product of the USA” or “Made in the USA” label. The rule has been voluntary since March of 2024, but will be mandatory beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Jackley says that doesn’t diminish the merits of this case. “I don’t want you to think come Jan. 1, this issue will go away,” he said. “There are two ways to stop this. USDA can stop it, or the courts can stop it.”

“Having this court ruling would add more power to USDA’s enforcement,” he said. “Even if USDA moves forward and enforces this on January 1, that doesn’t necessarily mean the court’s decision is over. There could be damage issues.” Jackley said a positive ruling will help him and other AGs enforce the laws in their respective states.

if the plaintiffs are successful, there could be an injunction placed on the meat packers carrying out this practice. It could potentially be implemented nationwide, or just in the 8th circuit.

He says this suit is still critical, and that he has a call into the White House.

Jackley and Dunn both explain that USDA’s acceptance of this practice has come about by a regulatory comment and a vague policy book.

“…based on ‘guidance’ from a USDA ‘policy book’ and an informal USDA ‘regulatory comment,’ the Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) approved defendants’ use of the ‘Product of USA’ label on foreign beef product that was at most merely processed and packaged in the United States. Neither the ‘policy book’ nor the ‘regulatory comment’ are law,” says the Amicus Brief.

The Brief goes on to say, “the FSIS’s erroneous approval of defendants’ use of the ‘Product of USA’ label does not magically make a deceptive label non-deceptive.”

Other meat plants

Jackley has reached out to some South Dakota meat plants that do not apply Product of the USA labels to imported beef.

Matt Bode, the Vice President of cattle procurement for Demkota processing plant (located in Aberdeen, South Dakota) said his plant sells exclusively born, raised and processed in the USA beef, even though the option of slaughtering imported cattle exists.

Demkota’s beef, mostly primal cuts, is sold in restaurants or retail markets and would need to be re-labeled there for the end consumer to have access to the country of origin information.

Bode looks and buys cattle all week long primarily in South Dakota North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska from over 300 independent cattle producers every year.

They harvest about one-third fed cows and about two-thirds finished steers and heifers, and are “one of the few packers that buys everything on the cash market,” he said.

For his company to compete with mis-labeled beef is problematic, he said. “I don’t think they should be doing that if it’s illegal. It’s definitely immoral. I don’t think anyone should be bringing jungle meat in from some other country and calling it American beef,” he said.

“I’m a third-generation beef producer and I’ve been doing this my whole life,” said Bode. He said if producers want beef derived from cattle born, raised and processed domestically, they can look for his company’s label.

“Selling lower-quality foreign beef with a ‘Product of USA’ label misleads consumers and harms the reputation and financial interests of American ranchers,” Jackley said. “Consumers should not be fooled into paying a premium price for substandard foreign beef product under a false ‘Product of USA’ label,” said Jackley in a news release.

Industry response

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association and South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association both support the lawsuit and the AGs’ amicus brief.

South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association Vice President Craig Bieber of Leola said his group has long said the old Product of USA label was broken. “It let imported beef, simply re-packaged here, carry the same label as beef born, raised, and harvested in the U.S. That deceived consumers and undercut American cattle producers. After years of grassroots pressure, USDA finally fixed it. Starting in 2026, only beef truly born, raised, and slaughtered in the U.S. can carry the label. This restores honesty, protects producer value, and keeps trust with consumers where it belongs. SDCA applauds the Attorney general’s support of ranchers’ efforts to ensure transparency in the production of the USA label.”

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Executive Director Doris Lauing said her group applauds the Attorneys General for supporting American ranchers. They agree with Jackley that “Ranchers in South Dakota and across America work hard to produce the highest quality beef products in the world.”

Lauing goes on to say, “This is a great start, but we hope the other 39 states get on board in supporting domestic producers. Additionally, we want to clarify that mandatory country of origin labeling is needed in order to provide full transparency to the American consumer and fairness to the U.S. producer.”