Letter to the Editor: Consumers care about our ranchers!



Consumers care about our ranchers!

Congress is currently working on a new Farm Bill. In this Farm Bill update, we must see the return of Mandatory Country of Origin Labeling (COOL).

Currently, consumers can purchase a pound of ground beef labeled as “Product of USA” and have no idea that the beef actually came from 10 different countries. Really! With an outbreak of “hoof and mouth disease” in Paraguayan beef, that pathogen could be in our hamburger. Or perhaps our hamburgers include beef from Brazil, where forests have been burned down. Don’t we value forests more than that? “

Four big beef packers own the market in the beef world. These 4 Big Corporations (Cargill, JBS, Tyson and National Beef) have big bucks lobbyists who put a stranglehold on Montana ranchers.

As mothers and grandmothers, we want to know where our beef comes from, and expect it to be labeled just like other products are labeled. Where was it born, bred, fed, and slaughtered. If it’s from Mexico, then tell us that!!

Our small ranches are dying… being forced to charge less for healthy beef to make ends meet because consumers can purchase cheap foreign beef in Walmart. COOL just makes sense for Montana ranchers and consumers.

Why then is it that Congress has not passed COOL? Have they been bought by lobbyists of the Big Beef guys? So we have an ask for you. We are asking you to let Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines know that you want mandatory COOL, as if the health of YOUR family depends on knowing where your beef comes from…because it does!

Start here by signing our petition: https://northernplains.org/campaign/support-cool-2024/

We all win when we all win!

Montana Mommas and Gramommas,

Barbara Gulick and Deborah Muth

Red Lodge, Montana

Northern Plains Resource Council