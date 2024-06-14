Letter to the Editor: Eminent Domain

Glacial Lakes Ethanol shareholders received a letter just before the June primary requesting us to support the legislators that initiated SB201, voted for it, succumbing to the voices of the lobbyists and ignoring their constituent voters. This entire conundrum was caused by the ethanol producers needing a place to dispose of the carbon that is a by-product of ethanol production.

The method used with POET as a leader and other plant managers joining in was pure bunk.

Landownership rights in South Dakota have always been sacrosanct, and closely guarded. The primary showed just how these rights are held dear. We will see if the survivors get the message.

What to do:

Reaffirm that eminent domain is used for the proper intentions only, not for personal profit.

Begin with the ethanol plants and investors taking the initiative in developing and building a carbon pipeline.

The heavily subsidized pipeline should be owned by those it serves. Those would be investors and operators of the ethanol plants.

The pipeline should be viewed as a necessary segment of ethanol production.

Iowa has over 6,000 working wind generators. This was likely possible because the landowners received periodic monetary payments and the generators were seen as good for the public. This method works!

As voters, let’s do what is necessary to reaffirm and/or strengthen landowner rights. As shareholders, we should take responsibility for the carbon pipeline, bringing the issue to the board and plant CEOs. The pipeline is an opportunity for us. Let us pay a fair market price to landowners who give us the right of way. A one-time payment for this is not fair to them. Their contribution should be rewarded for the life of the pipeline.

I get paid for my corn, they get paid a transportation fee.

I believe it is workable.

Calvin Hayenga, Andover, South Dakota