Letter to the Editor: Using an expert does not guarantee Valhalla

The reader must not confuse an expert or expert witnesses under the law with the specialist you need to visit when you have a particular medical problem. First, let us consider experts under the law. An interesting Doctor of Veterinary Medicine told me when I was starting out in the law business, ‘You people in the law are crazy. You put too much emphasis on an expert and on expert testimony. You overlook the value of the facts. An expert can’t fix everything and cannot give an opinion on everything, you need to get over it.’

The vet made sense. An expert cannot unwaveringly guide the client to the promised land. I have seen the ill-use of an expert. And the world has experienced a commission, court or adjudicatory body which did not properly adopt the opinion of a qualified expert. Further, I have been in a case in which the proper inadmissibility of an expert’s opinion was overlooked.

Let us distinguish a specialist from an expert. An expert is a person with specialized knowledge, skills, education, or experience in a particular field who is called on to provide their expertise in legal proceedings to assist the court or a jury with understanding technical or scientific issues. An expert is permitted to testify or provide an opinion in writing because of special knowledge or competency in a particular field relevant to the case.

In one of my cases an expert testified to an opinion and prepared a signed written report based on his claimed particular licensure as an expert. It was shown that the expert held no such license. Nevertheless, the judging body ruled that his opinion and report were acceptable and admissible based on his experience, even though he held no such claimed license.

In one curious case on appeal an appellant argued against expert witness testimony on the grounds that the expert witness was not scientifically qualified to give an opinion on causation for drunkenness. In the case, not wanting to perhaps dissuade the sale of alcohol, the court did not answer the direct question before it, but rather ruled that any error based on the issue of qualification of an expert witness at the trial would not have been prejudicial to the rights of the drunken fellow.

Let us consider experts versus specialists. A physician specialist works in a specific area of medicine or type of patient to diagnose, manage, prevent or treat certain types of symptoms and conditions. The astute reader should not adopt my report to mean that he or she should avoid going to a medical specialist when they have kidney stones. I have had kidney stones. The kidneys are a part of the body for which doctors receive specialized training and are required to have relevant experience. With the scourge of kidney stones one needs a specialist and one needs painkillers. Without both kidney stones won’t pass. A specialist in medicine holds an important position; that role is not meant to be diminished by the comments in this piece.

David L Ganje

Ganje Law Offices