Lewis Bros. Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 18, 2022

Location: St. Onge (SD) Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages:

90 reg. yearling Angus Bulls – $5,050

34 reg. fall Angus Bulls – $7,103

20 commercial open Heifers – $2,600

Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.

These bulls were very long-bodied and they had quiet dispositions. This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. Many repeat buyers.

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls:

Lot 41: $ 40,000 to Alta Genetics, Baraboo, Wisconsin – Poss Maverick x DL Dually

Lot 62: $ 17,000 to Fred Wilson, Newcastle, Wyoming – E G Eyes Onyou x S A V Angus Valley 1867

Lot 10: $ 10,500 to Thompson Angus, Kintyre, North Dakota – DL Wheelhouse 409 x S A V Rockwell 3674

Lot 7: $ 10,000 to Perry Ranch, Vivian, South Dakota – DL Wheelhouse 409 x DL Final Grandview 53

Top Selling fall Angus Bulls:

Lot 120: $16,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, Washington – Connealy Big Valley x DL Final Grandview 53.

Lot 124: $13,000 to Romey Ranch, Hot Springs, South Dakota – Connealy Big Valley x SITZ Upscale 671T.

Lot 113: $11,500 to Jensen Ranch, Owanka, South Dakota – Poss Maverick x DL Sonic 444.

Lot 122: $11,000 to Perry Ranch, Vivian, South Dakota – Connealy Big Valley x GMAR Final Product Z014.

Lot 126: $10,000 to Romey Ranch, Hot Springs, South Dakota – DL Diesel x Connealy Spur.

Bruce Jensen, Owanka, South Dakota, bought four bulls, including Lot 113 at $11,500, a son of Poss Maverick.

