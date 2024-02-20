Lewis Bros. Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: February 16, 2024

Location: St. Onge (SD) Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle, Meadow, South Dakota

Averages: 110 registered yearling Angus Bulls Avg. $7245

29 registered fall Angus Bulls avg. $ 9517

21 commercial open Heifers avg. $ 2019

Lewis Brothers Angus, which consists of Grandview Angus Ranch, owned by Dan, Jamie, and Jake Lewis, and Lewis Angus Ranch, owned by Jesse Lewis and family, hosted a very large crowd for their annual bull sale. Grandview Angus Ranch hails from Rapid City while Lewis Angus Ranch is found at Black Hawk.

This was a big, strong set of bulls, with extra performance. However, their most important trait is their GENTLE dispositions. There was a lot of breeder interest on the top end of these bulls, but they mostly sold to commercial repeat buyers. A fantastic sale for the Lewis families!

Top Selling yearling Angus Bulls :

Lot 1: $ 35,000 to Greg Kroupa, Kimball, South Dakota – Sitz Continuity x Connealy Big Valley

Lot 42: $ 16,000 to Sunny Okanagan Angus, Omak, Washington – LAR Man In Black x SAV Resource 1441

Lot 17: $ 15,000 to Lauris Tysdal, Newcastle, Wyoming – Sitz Virtue 11710 x Casino Bomber N33

Lot 20: $ 12,000 to Wyatt Perry, Presho, South Dakota – VAR Conclusion 0234 x DL Sonic 444

Top Selling fall Angus Bulls :

Lot 125: $ 21,500 to Urlacher Angus, Regent, North Dakota – DL Zoom x Mogck Bullseye

Lot 120: $ 13,500 to Alta Genetics, Wisconsin – DL Zoom x DL Cadet 1247

Lot 135: $ 13,500 to Bill Miller, Hot Springs, South Dakota – EG Eyes Onyou x Bruns Blaster

Greg and Mary Urlacher, Regent, North Dakota, bought the top fall bull, a son of DL Zoom Lewis-Urlacher

Jim Hall, Gillette, Wyoming, with Koel and Blair Barker, Edgemont, South Dakota. Lewis-Hall-Barker