Lifetime Horse Permit Fee Increase Hearing Cancelled

A public hearing regarding the increase of the Lifetime horse permit from $20 to $40 scheduled for July 10 in Pierre, South Dakota, was cancelled.

The Brand Board will meet in Rapid City on July 10 at 10 a.m.

South Dakota Stockgrowers Brand Committee Chairman Raydelle Sperle said that a public hearing must be advertised for 20 days prior to the date of the meeting.

Changes to the brand law in South Dakota approved by the legislature in HB1145 will go into effect July 1 of this year.

Inspection certificates for horses will remain valid for 30 days following the inspection. The inspection of five or fewer head of livestock on a conveyance (trailer) will be allowed. This update allows inspectors to look at five animals or fewer on a trailer if they so choose, but they also have the option to request the unloading of one or more of the animals if needed to assist with the inspection. Some violations that were previously classified as Class 1 misdemeanors will now be classified as Class 2 misdemeanors. According to bill sponsor Gary Cammack, states attorneys were often reluctant to bring cases to fruition. With this change, the enforcement becomes “more like a traffic ticket” that can be issued by a brand investigator. Mileage fees charged by brand inspectors will increase.

Further discussion on increasing the fee for lifetime horse permits is likely, Sperle said. Currently a regular horse inspection is $1 per head, an annual horse transportation permit is $3 per head, and a lifetime horse transportation permit is $20 per head.