Limousin Carload
January 19, 2018
(no photos available on NWSS site.)
Class-Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved January 1 – February 14, 2017
1. John Pence – Magness Land and Cattle of Platteville, CO
2. Coleman Limousin Ranch Inc of Charlo, MT
Class- Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved February 15 – March 31, 2017
1. Wulf Cattle of Morris, MN – Wulf Cattle of Morris, MN
Class – Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved April 1 – May 31, 2017
1. Running Creek Ranch of Elizabeth, CO
–National Western Stock Show