 Limousin Carload | TSLN.com

Limousin Carload

(no photos available on NWSS site.)

Class-Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved January 1 – February 14, 2017

1. John Pence – Magness Land and Cattle of Platteville, CO

John Pence – Magness Land and Cattle of Platteville, CO

2. Coleman Limousin Ranch Inc of Charlo, MT

Class- Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved February 15 – March 31, 2017

Recommended Stories For You

1. Wulf Cattle of Morris, MN – Wulf Cattle of Morris, MN

Class – Carload 10 Bull Calves, calved April 1 – May 31, 2017

1. Running Creek Ranch of Elizabeth, CO

–National Western Stock Show