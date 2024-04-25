Lindskov LT Ranch “World Renowned Genetics” 43rd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 20, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch, north of Isabel, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Greg Goggins

Averages:

201 Charolais Bulls avg. $12,209

189 Angus Bulls avg. $13,875



The barn was full for the Lindskov LT Ranch 43rd Annual bull sale with seedstock and commercial cattlemen from across the US and internationally. The Lindskov family has upped the ante by expanding their Angus and Charolais offering, without sacrificing any quality. This was a very deep, thick set of bulls from top to bottom in both breeds, bulls that will add pounds and profit to the bottom line. The bulls are sired by the leading genetics in both the Charolais and Angus breeds.



Top Charolais Bulls:

Lot 83, LT Global 3322 PLD ET, Feb. 5, 2023 son of LT Atlas 0251 PLD x LT Blue Value 7903 PLD, sold to Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, KS; J&J Trust Charolais, Parkston, SD; Elder Charolais Farms, Coronach, SK, CA; Serhienko Cattle Co., Maymont, SK, CA; Kay-R Charolais, Waskatenau, AB, CA; W2 Farms, LeRoy, SK, CA for $300,000.



Lot 1, LT Premier 3304 PLD ET, Feb. 2, 2023 son of LT Badge 9184 PLD x LT Blue Value 7903 ET, sold to Kenmere Charolais, Holbrook, NSW, Australia for $150,000.



Lot 9, LT Token 3436 PLD, Feb. 19, 2023 son of LT Badge 9184 PLD x LT Next Stage 3179 PLD, sold to Wilgenbusch Charolais, Halbrite, SK, CA for $50,000.



Lot 45, LT Senator 3372 PLD, Feb. 11, 2023 son of LT Governor 1560 PLD x WINN Mans Lanza 610S, sold to Footprint Farms, Ester, AB, CA for $39,000.



Lot 70, LT Amigo 3450 PLD, Feb. 21, 2023 son of Elders Houlio 4H, x LT Tioga 6281 PLD, sold to L.G. Herndon Farms, Lyons, GA and Sturgess Double S Cattle Co., LaRue, TX for $32,000.





Top Angus bulls:

Lot 280, LT Forbes 3012, Feb. 26, 2023 son of Tehama Testament x LT Converse 8011, sold to Kovarik Cattle Co., Ord, NE and Genex Beef, Shawano, WI for $150,000.



Lot 373, LT Resolve 121L, Feb. 23, 2023 son of Coleman Resolve 7219 x YoungDale Panarama 66T, sold to Koupals B&B Angus, Dante, SD and Maher Angus Ranch, Morristown, SD for $80,000.



Lot 285, LT Testament 3046, Mar. 6, 2023 son of Tehama Testament x S Foundation 514, sold to Frederickson Ranch, Spearfish, SD and Duppong’s Willow Creek Angus, Glen Ullin, ND for $70,000.



Lot 309, LT Robust 3186, Feb. 11, 2023 son of Sitz Robust 717H x Connealy Confidence Plus, sold to Northwest Livestock, Neridian, ID for $65,000.



Lot 399, LT Universal 73L, Feb. 5, 2023 son of HF Alcatraz 60F x SAV Sensation 5615, sold to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND for $52,000.

Top quality bulls in volume at the Lindskov LT Ranch bull sale.

Shawn & Chuck Maher got some Lindskov LT Ranch bulls.

Ray Schopp sorting through the Charolais bulls.