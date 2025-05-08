Lindskov’s LT Ranch “World Renown Genetics” 44th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 19, 2025

Location: Sale at ranch north of Isabel, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Greg Goggins

Averages:

239 Charolais bulls avg. $12,501

235 Angus bulls avg. $18,545

Lindskov’s LT Ranch hosted a record crowd for their first sale at the brand new facility. It was worth the trip just to see this new building.



The quality of the sale offering was amazing from start to finish. This was truly a sale to remember.



Top Charolais Bulls:

Lot 135, LT Countdown 3620 PLD, Sept. 19, 2023 son of LT Countdown 9712 PLD x LT Bridger 9191 Pld. Sold to Prairie Valley Farms, Platte, SD for $69,000.



Lot 122, LT Regional 4103 PLD, Jan. 30, 2024 son of LT Countdown 9712 Pld x DC/CRJ Tank E108 P. Sold to Hang’n A Cattle Co., Pasco, WA for $62,000.



Lot 3, LT Maverick 4235 PLD, Feb. 6, 2024 son of LT Governor 1560 PLD x LT Affinity 6221 PLD. Sold to Carraway Livestock, Meridian, ID for $52,000.



Top Angus bulls:

Lot 308, LT Vortex 4465, Feb. 2, 2024 son of Boyd Bellringer 2110 x McConnell Altitude 3114. Sold to Smith Farms Angus, Hay Springs, NE for $170,000.



Lot 263, LT Flint 4005, Feb. 24, 2024 son of Ellingson Badlands 0265 x Basin Rainmaker 4404. Sold to Mohnen Angus, White Lake, SD for $147,500.



Lot 408, LT Testament 4031, Mar. 4, 2024 son of Tehama Testament x Ellingson Badlands 0265. Sold to Mason Ranch, Frankfort, SD for $65,000.



Lot 428, LT Outsource 4155, Jan. 16, 2024 son of Basin True Grit 1021 x Basin Safe Deposit 9324Sold to Poss Angus, Scotia, NE and A&B Angus, Bassett, NE for $55,000.



Lot 251, LT Inferno 4504, Feb. 7, 2025 son of LT Deep Canyon 2040 x Ellingson Roughrider 4202. Sold to Murray Ranches, Alberta, Canada.

Lindskov’s LT Ranch Angus bulls on display. bdd2ee32b993-Angus_pens

Prospective buyers looking over the Lindskov LT Ranch Charolais bulls. f6dd44a98fe2-Charloais_pens

This was the inagural sale at the new Lindskov’s LT Ranch state of the art sale facility. 5c5abc207883-barn



