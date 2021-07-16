Lindstrom Recognized with Bud Snidow Hereford Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National Junior Hereford Association member, Malina Lindstrom, Elm Creek, Neb., was awarded the Bud Snidow Award at the 2021 VitaFerm® Junior National Hereford Expo awards ceremony on July 8 in Kansas City, Mo.

Each year the National Hereford Women honor Bud Snidow, the late American Hereford Association employee and Hereford historian, with a custom hand crafted buckle being awarded to a commendable NJHA member who demonstrates the characteristics Snidow admired most — honesty, fairness, hard work, enthusiasm and dedication to the Hereford breed and its members.

Lindstrom is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln pursuing a degree in animal science and agricultural communication with a minor in Nebraska beef industry scholars. She wants to attend artificial insemination school and complete additional courses in graphic design and marketing to begin her own livestock marketing endeavour. She thanks the Hereford breed and industry for helping shape her into the person she is today.

Lindstrom was nominated by the Nebraska Junior Hereford Association where she currently serves as the vice president. According to her state advisors, Cameron and Carrie Ourada, Malina is a valuable member of the team and is a mentor to new junior members, always leading by example. She is instrumental in planning and executing the association’s local, state and regional shows and she actively exhibits cattle on the state and national level as well as competes in speech, photography and sales contests.