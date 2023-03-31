Lisco Angus & M Diamond Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: March 24, 2023



Location: Sale held at the ranch near Glenrock, WY



Auctioneer: Lander Nicodemus



Sales Manager: Marcy Livestock Services



Averages:

95 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,803

15 Aged Angus Bulls – $6,417





Dick Lisco, Lisco Angus and Brad Boner, M Diamond Angus and their families held the 31st Annual Lisco/M Diamond Angus bull sale at the ranch near Glenrock, WY. It was a beautiful day for a sale, sunny and warm, spring-like temperature welcomed the full house crowd of buyers for the sale.



This area can see some rather extremes in weather, coming off the dry conditions of last summer, and with a winter to remember, the bulls adapted and thrived. They were in great condition for the sale and looked the part. Great sale for the Lisco and Boner families.



Top selling bulls

Lot 22 – Lisco Coalition 267, 2/27/2022 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x S Summit 956 sold at $17,000 to Joe Netz, Lost Springs, WY.



Lot 28 – Lisco Coalition 2022, 3/7/2022 son of U-2 Coalition 206C x S Cornerstone sold for $15,000 to Joe Netz, Lost Springs, WY.



Lot 30 – M Diamond Grand Finale 152, 2/21/2022 son of Lisco Grand Finale 4103 x OCC Emblazon at $13,000 to Mill Iron Diamond Ranch Shawnee, WY.



Lot 31 – M Diamond Businessman 1282, 3/24/2022 son of M Diamond Businessman 727 x Lisco Grand Finale at $13,000 to Bridle Bit Ranch, Wright, WY.



Lot 49 – M Diamond Boardwalk 263, 2/25/2022 son of U-2 Boardwalk 407G x Redland Emblazon 2134 sold at $13,000 to John Moore, Wright, WY.



Lot 23 – Lisco Grand Finale 274, 2/28/2022 son of Lisco Grand Finale 4103 x Big Rok Ole 450 sold for $12,000 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, WY.



Lot 63 – M Diamond 22 Recharge 96-2, 3/3/2022 son of SAV Recharge 3436 x Sitz Upward 307R sold for $12,000 to John Moore, Wright, WY.

Manning Ranch, repeat Lisco & M Diamond Angus bull buyers.

Brad Boner, M Diamond Angus introducing his family with Dick Lisco, Lisco Angus in the background.

Great set of thick butted, beef bulls for the Lisco & M Diamond Angus sale.

srliscobulls1



