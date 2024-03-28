Lisco Angus & M Diamond Angus Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 22, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch near Glenrock, WY

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

3 Two Year Angus old bulls Avg $8,750

12 Summer Angus bulls Avg $9,000

87 Yearling Angus bulls Avg $6376



Dick Lisco Family and Brad Boner Family presented the 32nd Annual Lisco & M Diamond Angus Bull Sale at the ranch near Glenrock, WY. A near full house crowd filled the seats to bid on and purchase this top notch set of bulls. There were both two year old and yearling bulls offered in the sale. All the bulls in the sale had been PAP tested for use in higher elevations and were very well accepted. Great sale for the Lisco and Boner families.



Lot 10, M Diamond Tahoe 2052, June 11, 2022 son of Tehama Tahoe B767 x GDAR Game Day 449 to Steve Lopes, Lancaster WI for $14,500.



Lot 5, M Diamond Grand Finale 189-2, June 22, 2022 son of Lisco Grand Finale 4103 x Sitz Upward 307R for $13,000 to Marcy Livestock, Chadron, NE.



Lot 27, M Diamond Grand Finale 56-3, Feb. 18, 2023 son of Lisco Grand Finale 4103 x M Diamond Businessman 727 for $12,000 to Bridle Bit Ranch, Wright, WY.



Lot 13, M Diamond Grand Finale 2012, June 10, 2022 son of Lisco Grand Finale 4103 x LD Capitalist 316 for $11,500 to DeGering Ranch, Lusk, WY.



Lot 23, Lisco Growth Fund 3002, Mar. 1, 2024 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x S Summit 4604 at $11,500 to Joe Netz, Douglas, WY.



Lot 28, M Diamond Upload 1283, Mar. 19, 2023 son of Ellingson Upload 1004 x S Cornerstone 607 at $11,500 to Scott Ranches, Douglas, WY.



Lot 29, Lisco Growth Fund 384, Mar. 1, 2023 son of Deer Valley Growth Fund x Redland Emblazon 2134 at $11,500 to Falkenburg Ranch, Douglas, WY

Alvie Manning, Lusk, WY got a few bulls at the Lisco & M Diamond Angus bull sale. 6ab7f4069e57-Manning

Brad Boner, M Diamond Angus welcoming the crowd to the 32nd Annual Lisco & M Diamond Angus bull sale. 6cea02088abe-Brad

Cheryl Lund, Lusk, WY. Repeat Lisco & M Diamond Angus buyer. 83d24219b9a7-Cheryl_Lund