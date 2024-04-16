Littau Angus Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 12, 2024

Location: Sale at the ranch near Carter, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

83 Yearling Bulls avg. $6036

25 Commercial Yearling Open Heifers avg. $2500



The Littau family held their annual production sale at the ranch near Carter, SD on a beautiful spring day. This sale was postponed from their original regular sale day due to a late March snow storm, giving their customers a chance to dig out and the ground to dry out.



The Littau cowherd is backed by over 60 years of Angus history and was very well received by the large crowd of buyers and neighbors in the stands on sale day.



Top selling bull was lot 514, LAR Bulldogger 514K, Jan. 31, 2023 son of PRA Bulldogger 1197 x VAR Legend 5019 to Steve Wonnenberg, Dallas, SD for $12,000.



Lot 885, LAR Duke 885K, Feb. 4, 2023 son of Millars Duke 816 x LAR Infinite Juneau 559F to Sheldon Tobin, Plankinton, SD for $12,000.



Lot 067, LAR Top Cut 067K, Feb. 17, 2023 son of Bruns Top Cut 373 x LAR Alliance 64L to Dexter Black, Spencer, SD for $11,000.



Lot 886, LAR Duke 886K, Jan. 17, 2023 son of Millars Duke 816 x Best Fortunate 8116 to Hank Wonnenberg, Dallas, SD for $10,250.



Lot 075, LAR Resilient 075K, Feb. 6, 2023 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x LAR 64L to Rex Black, Spencer, SD for $10,000.



Lot 655, LAR Resilient 655K, Feb. 9, 2023 son of Sitz Resilient 10208 x LAR Legend 5019 to Rolly & Greg King, Winner, SD for $10,000.