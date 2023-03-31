Littau Angus Ranch Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 28, 2023
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Carter, SD
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
78 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,144
30 Yearling Commercial open heifers – $1,783
Comments
Beautiful sunny spring like day for the Littau family as they held their annual production sale at the ranch. There was a full house crowd of buyers, bidders and neighbors on hand for the sale, giving the Littau family a great sale.
Top selling bull was lot 601, LAR Top Cut 601J, 2/1/2022 son of Bruns Top Cut 373 x VAR Legend 5019 to Rex Black, Spencer, NE for $9,500.
Lot 060, LAR Infinite Juneau 060J, 2/6/2022 son of LAR Infinite Juneau 559F x Sitz Rainmaker 11127 to Kevin Meiners, Winner, SD for $8,500.
Lot 612, LAR Deputy 612J, 1/24/2022 son of VDAR Deputy 7290 x HARB Hindquarter 473 JH to Jim Massa, Winner, SD for $7,500.
Lot 056, LAR Infinite Juneau 056J, 2/10/2022 son of LAR Infinite Juneau 559F x Sitz Rainmaker 5359 to Dexter Black, Spencer, NE for $7,500.
Lot 664, LAR Infinite Juneau 664J, 2/19/2022 son of LAR Infinite Juneau 559F x LAR Image Maker 64 320U to Evan Smith, Vivian, SD for $7,500.
Lot 784, LAR Hindquarter 784J, 1/26/2022 son of HARB Hindquarter 473 JH x LAR Windy 409 024B to Rex Black, Spencer, ND for $7,500.