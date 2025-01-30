TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: January 25, 2025



Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing Buffalo, WY

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins

Averages:

63 yearling Bulls average $8,028



15 registered open heifers average $3,958

The Little Goose Ranch brought in a great, even set of bulls to offer to the public and they did not disappoint with some outstanding bulls.



Top Bulls:



Lot 3; $15,000, sold to Dyer Ranch, Crawford, NE; LGR Statement 4133; 2/4/24; 20994539; Ellingson Statement x Square B Atlantis 8060.



Lot 20; $13,000, sold to Belus Bros., Buffalo, WY; LGR Statement 4157; 2/6/24; 20994559; Ellingson Statement x SAV Ballot 8028.



Lot 8; $13,000, sold to Belus Bros. Buffalo, WY; LGR Statement 4147; 2/5/24; 20994550; Ellingson Statement x Coleman Manning 0299.



Lot 7; $12,000, sold to West Pass Ranch, Parkman, WY; LGR Statement 4149; 2/6/24; 20994552; Ellingson Statement x Square B Atlantis 8060.



High selling Heifer:



100A; $5,250, sold to Peterson Angus, Buffalo, WY; LGR Donna 4151; 2/6/24; Ellingson Statement x SAV Renown 3439.

Greg Goggins Auctioneer 58093fdd8e35-IMG_1472

A packed house at Little Goose Ranch Bull Sale. 1cee20e1c46b-IMG_1473