Little Goose Ranch Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams
Date of Sale: January 25, 2025
Location: Buffalo Livestock Marketing Buffalo, WY
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Averages:
63 yearling Bulls average $8,028
15 registered open heifers average $3,958
The Little Goose Ranch brought in a great, even set of bulls to offer to the public and they did not disappoint with some outstanding bulls.
Top Bulls:
Lot 3; $15,000, sold to Dyer Ranch, Crawford, NE; LGR Statement 4133; 2/4/24; 20994539; Ellingson Statement x Square B Atlantis 8060.
Lot 20; $13,000, sold to Belus Bros., Buffalo, WY; LGR Statement 4157; 2/6/24; 20994559; Ellingson Statement x SAV Ballot 8028.
Lot 8; $13,000, sold to Belus Bros. Buffalo, WY; LGR Statement 4147; 2/5/24; 20994550; Ellingson Statement x Coleman Manning 0299.
Lot 7; $12,000, sold to West Pass Ranch, Parkman, WY; LGR Statement 4149; 2/6/24; 20994552; Ellingson Statement x Square B Atlantis 8060.
High selling Heifer:
100A; $5,250, sold to Peterson Angus, Buffalo, WY; LGR Donna 4151; 2/6/24; Ellingson Statement x SAV Renown 3439.
