Little Levi Schmidt: Four-year-old ranch boy recovering after vehicle accident

Most parents roll their eyes when their four-year-old says, “I can’t sleep.”

But Chuck and Hanna Schmidt, who ranch with the Schmidt family, near Keldron, South Dakota, were thrilled to hear those words came out of little Levi’s mouth on Nov. 5, 2025.

That’s because four-year old Levi had been heavily sedated, intubated (using a breathing tube) and nearly immobile since the entire family was rear-ended at a construction site on Oct. 26, 2025, near McIntosh, South Dakota.

Chuck, a three-time WNFR qualifier in the saddle bronc event, told TSLN on Nov. 6, that Levi had made vast improvements in the past couple of days.

Chuck said that Levi, who suffered numerous facial bone fractures and brain bleeds is in stable condition.

“We’ve had a couple of pretty big days. Just in the last 48 hours or so, they started weaning him off the sedation. Yesterday the extubated him (removed the ventilator tube) so he can breathe on his own,” said Chuck.

“He’s opened his eyes a little,” reports Chuck.

Chuck and Hanna have been with Levi throughout the ordeal but if they step out for a cup of coffee, he now notices. Levi is in a collar to keep him from moving around, he can’t see the entire hospital room, but he can tell when mom and dad aren’t present, and “If he doesn’t’ see his mom, he gets worried. He notices,” said Chuck.

Talking appears to be painful, so the words are quiet and rare, but Chuck said hearing Levi say, “I can’t sleep” was music to his parents’ ears.

“Every night when we tell him it’s time to sleep, he says ‘I can’t sleep,’ so we were happy to hear him say that yesterday. That’s normal for him,” said Chuck.

The first couple of days after arrival at the Minneapolis hospital, Levi underwent numerous scans to assess the damage. After several days of mostly waiting for the swelling to subside, the medical team has conducted more scans again to assess him and determine future steps.

What happened?

Chuck, Hanna, their daughters Fallon (8) and Henley (6) and Levi were on their way to church in McIntosh early in the morning. As they drove into the sun, they neared a construction site and observed the construction vehicles in action. They slowed down and eventually came to a stop where a flagger indicated they should. As they waited for the sign to move forward, they were “getting after the kids and trying to get them settled down,” Chuck said, when they were hit from behind.

Because of the early hour and the location of the sun, Chuck believes the traveler behind them didn’t see them until it was too late.

Hanna, a nurse who has worked in the emergency rooms in nearby Ft. Yates and Eagle Butte, “stayed pretty calm,” said Chuck.

One of the girls briefly lost consciousness but quickly woke back up. She ended up with a concussion and two small skull fractures.

“Hanna checked the girls and I called 911 to get an ambulance headed toward us.”

Hanna quickly turned her attention to Levi who was unconscious, bleeding from his nose and was swelling on his face.

Chuck said while he had the 911 operator on the line, Hanna told him they would need a life flight for Levi, which was dispatched immediately.

When ambulance arrived, the family boarded and were on their way north to the closest large hospital, in Bismarck, North Dakota, about 90 miles away.

The lifelight helicopter met them en route, and Hanna and Levi climbed into the helicopter bound for Bismarck, while Chuck and the girls continued on in the ambulance.

When the medical team in Bismarck assessed little Levi, they quickly decided to send him to a Minneapolis hospital that Chuck said is one of the best in the country to deal with brain injuries.

“It was a blessing they sent us here,” he said. Levi and Hanna flew to Minnepolis, while Chuck stayed in Bismarck with the girls. One daughter was hospitalized overnight but released the following day. The other escaped with minor scrapes. Each set of grandparents ended up with a girl, and Chuck was fortunate to catch a ride with a cousin headed toward Minneapolis the following day. “It just happened he was headed that way so he drove to Bismarck and picked me up,” he said.

Throughout the ordeal, Chuck said Levi would cry off and on but wasn’t fully conscious. “They reassured me a crying baby is a good thing,” he said. Levi was sedated soon after arrival to the hospital and later was put in a neck collar to keep him immobile.

“They sedated him because they needed him to sleep and be comfortable while we waited for the swelling to go down,” he said.

Chuck said Levi would “fight through the sedation” and that he required “a lot of meds” to keep him asleep. “That’s a good thing. He’s a fighter. That gave us hope through the week,” said Chuck.

Back: Levi, Hannah, Chuck, front: Henley and Fallon Schmidt hope to all be together very soon. Levi is recovering from injuries caused from a vehicle accident at a construction site near McIntosh, South Dakota. Courtesy photo image-4

Now

As the family celebrates milestones in Levi’s recovery, they credit the prayers of family, friends and even strangers.

“I know we’ve had a lot of people praying for us. It’s working. It’s going good now, I don’t have the words to describe how that feels,” he said.

Chuck and Hanna appreciate the phone calls of support, offers of financial help, willingness to assist with ranch work, and many other creative ways their friends and family have stepped up. Chuck said people have offered to pay for hotel rooms (they are sleeping in Levi’s room) and have given them gift cards to food delivery services like Grubhub, which have been helpful.

“It’s humbling. There are a lot of friends out there that want to help in some way. When I talk to them, it’s so heartfelt,” he said.

Chuck said accepting help from friends can be a little difficult, but he realizes “it has been really good to hear from them. It’s not about the money, they just want to help in some way,” he said.

Another blessing: the Schmidts had just purchased a new conversion van, larger than their old minivan. “On Friday, we bought the new van, my wife had just gotten insurance put on it on the way home. We drove it to get groceries and then the next morning we were headed to church in it. It was a good thing we were in that compared to what we might have been driving. Our other vehicles aren’t exactly roadworthy and if we were in those when we got hit, it could have been a lot worse,” he said.

Chuck and Hanna are feeling hopeful with Levi’s progress the past couple of days. “It will be a long road and a lot of rehab and he’s not himself yet, but he’s on his way,” said Chuck. Many people are joining in prayer that little Levi will soon be back home, getting back into the routine of avoiding bedtime.

Ways to help

Dacotah Bank in Lemmon, South Dakota has an account where donations can be sent.

Chuck and Hanna Schmidt

c/o Dacotah Bank, Lemmon Branch

PO Box 359

Lemmon, SD 57638

605-374-3853

Lemmon Livestock Auction, LLC will host a rollover auction to help with medical expenses for the Schmidt family on Nov. 12, 2025. Donations include a registered Red Angus heifer (donated by Roghair Angus Ranch Enterprise), 50 acres of corn chopping donated by Jarrett and Sarah Maher family. Call Lemmon Livestock at 605-374-3877 for more information.