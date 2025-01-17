Livestock farmers and meat importers on high alert as Germany confirms dreaded FMD

LIVESTOCK farmers and meat importers across the world are on high alert after a German farmer discovered three dead water buffalo on his farm close to Berlin city.

The animals were confirmed to have Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) which sent alarm bells ringing across Germany and further afield, as these were the first cases of the disease in Germany since 1988.

Officials had tested the dead animals for bluetongue disease, but the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) ruled this out and confirmed FMD instead.

An immediate exclusion zone of 3kms has been set up around the farm at Honow, in the state of Brandenburg, and a 10kms monitoring zone.

FMD is a serious and highly contagious animal disease that affects all cloven-hoofed animals including cattle, sheep, goats, camelids, deer and pigs.

The last reported outbreak of FMD in Germany was in 1988 in Lower Saxony, and the last positive case in Europe was confirmed in Bulgaria in 2011.

Officials have already culled the remaining 11 water buffalo on the farm as well as other animals on farms close to the affected one.

On a nearby farm, 55 sheep and goats, as well as three cattle, have been slaughtered as a precautionary measure as the farm had purchased hay from the outbreak farm.

Germany’s federal Minister of Agriculture, Cem Ozdemir, said: “At this point in time, we cannot say whether it will remain with one farm or whether other farms will be affected. We naturally hope, together with our livestock farmers and the export-oriented industry affected, that this is a limited area.”

As Germany is a big exporter of both live animals and dairy, beef and pork products around the world, fears are that the disease could have spread.

A number of countries have already imposed import bans on livestock and meat, and have initiated investigations to trace where any recent such imports have been received.

Neighbouring country The Netherlands has set up a nationwide ban on the movement of veal calves, except when en route to slaughter, as it imports thousands of calves from Germany.

South Korea, Australia and the UK have issued their own respective bans, and others are likely to follow.

UK chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss, urged livestock keepers to stay vigilant.

She said: “We remain in constant contact with German counterparts to understand the latest situation following their confirmation of a single case of Foot and Mouth disease.

“We have robust contingency plans in place to manage the risk of this disease to protect farmers and Britain’s food security, which means using all measures to limit the risk incursion and spread of this devastating disease.

“I would urge livestock keepers to exercise the upmost vigilance for signs of disease, follow scrupulous biosecurity and report any suspicion of disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

A statement from WOAH said: “WOAH acknowledges Germany’s rapid official notification of an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease marking the disease’s first occurrence in the country since 1988.

“While the FMD virus is not considered a public health problem, it’s crucial for animal health due to its easy transmission and the significant economic impact it can have.

“Germany has already been putting containment measures in place. Early detection and rapid response are critical to contain any outbreak. WOAH is fully committed to supporting its Members to prevent and rapidly respond to the risk associated with FMD along with its partners and network of reference laboratories.