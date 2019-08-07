Livestock Groups Launch Month-long Campaign Highlighting the Benefits of Grazing

WASHINGTON (August 7, 2019) – The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Public Lands Council today launched a digital campaign focused on the value of grazing. The digital campaign was created to explore key elements of grazing that benefit the environment, rural communities, and local economies across the United States.

The four-week campaign launched with a video and blog post featuring Rich Atmore, a California rancher that lived through the destructive 2017 Thomas Fire. With the use of livestock grazing, Atmore mitigated the intensity and damage of wildfires around his home and surrounding urban landscapes.

“Wildfire mitigation is just one of the many benefits of livestock grazing,” said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. “Cattle positively contribute to the environment and our food production system, and it’s a story many need to hear. We need to arm the public with facts; it’s livestock who provide natural nutrients to the soil, ensure our native grasslands remain intact, and ensure rural America remains economically supported.”

Research finds that managed livestock grazing prevents catastrophic wildfire, cycles nutrients through the soil, fosters healthy habitats for wildlife, and supports rural economic development. In fact, ranchers maintained and preserved seven million acres of habitat for the Greater Sage-grouse, a bird that does not need federal protections thanks largely to the benefits of livestock grazing.

“Whether someone enjoys fishing, biking, or camping on public lands, its livestock grazing that preserves this open space for others to enjoy,” said PLC President Bob Skinner. “Without ranching partners, the federal government would face difficulty maintaining such large landscapes. My hope is our campaign highlights the value added by grazing and expands the positive perceptions surrounding ranching.”

The campaign will continue to share impactful stories about the importance of livestock grazing this August through social media content, online blog posts, and videos. To learn more about the value of livestock grazing in the United States, visit http://www.ncba.org or http://www.publiclandscouncil.org.

–Public Lands Council