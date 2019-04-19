Livestock Industry Groups Launch Campaign Supporting State Management of Gray Wolf Populations

WASHINGTON (April 17, 2019) – The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) and the Public Lands Council (PLC) today announced the launch of a campaign to celebrate the conservation success story of the gray wolf. The campaign supports state management of gray wolf populations and encourages grassroot engagement during the open U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) public comment period ending May 14.

"Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, Oregon and Washington have demonstrated that states have the means to responsibly manage stable wolf populations," said PLC President Bob Skinner. "There is no longer a need to take valuable resources from other critical species that need protection, and it is essential we comment in support of Fish and Wildlife Service's proposed rule to return management of the gray wolf to the states."

Since being listed as an endangered species in 1974, the gray wolf has exceeded recovery goals by more than 300 percent and has bipartisan support for a delisting. In 2013, the USFWS proposed removing the wolves' endangered status, and were met with threats by environmental groups to take the rule to federal court. This most recent proposal finishes the work of the Obama Administration.

"With populations exploding nationwide, the agency is well-positioned to remove federal protections for the species," said NCBA President Jennifer Houston. "As livestock producers, we have a role to play. We need to engage by commenting, and ensure activist do not derail the delisting process with scientifically unsupported claims."

To submit comments or to learn more about the issue, visit policy.ncba.org.

