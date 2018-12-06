Livestock producers praise updates to sage grouse land use plans

WASHINGTON (December 6, 2018) – Ethan Lane, Executive Director of the Public Lands Council and National Cattlemen's Beef Association Federal Lands, released the following statement in response to the Trump Administration's modified state-by-state Resource Management Plan Amendments and Final Environmental Impact Statement contributing to the ongoing effort to overhaul the 2015 Obama-era sage grouse plans:

"The 2015 Sage Grouse plan amendments failed to incorporate critical input from local stakeholders and risked causing serious damage to sage grouse conservation efforts. We are pleased to see the administration continue its efforts to bring the 2015 amendments in-line with state plans that better account for the diverse ecosystems across the West. Secretary Zinke and his team deserve our thanks for walking the walk and listening to those closest to the ground. We cannot afford to take important management tools like livestock grazing out of the toolbox."

–Public Lands Council