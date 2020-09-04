Livestock producers reminded of anthrax danger

BISMARCK – North Dakota’s state veterinarian says the state’s first reported case of anthrax this year is a reminder to livestock producers to take action to protect their animals from the disease, especially in areas with a past history of the disease. The case, in Morton County, was confirmed yesterday by the North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

“Anthrax has been confirmed in cattle in a Morton County beef herd,” Dr. Susan Keller said. “Producers in past known affected areas and counties should consult with their veterinarians to make sure the vaccination schedule for their animals is current. Producers in Morton County and surrounding areas should confer with their veterinarians to determine if initiating first-time vaccinations against anthrax is warranted for their cattle at this time.”

Effective anthrax vaccines are readily available, but it takes about a week for immunity to be established, and it must be administered annually for continued protection. Producers should monitor their herds for unexplained deaths and work with their veterinarian to ensure appropriate samples are collected and submitted to a diagnostic lab to give the best chance of obtaining a diagnosis.

Anthrax has been most frequently reported in northeast, southeast and south-central North Dakota, but it has been found in almost every part of the state.

A few anthrax cases are reported in North Dakota almost every year. In 2005, however, more than 500 confirmed deaths from anthrax were reported with total losses estimated at more than 1,000 head. The animals impacted included cattle, bison, horses, sheep, llamas and farmed deer and elk.

One case of anthrax was reported in North Dakota in 2019.

An anthrax factsheet is available on the North Dakota Department of Agriculture website at http://www.nd.gov/ndda/disease/anthrax.

Anthrax is caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis. The bacterial spores can lie dormant in the ground for decades and become active under ideal conditions, such as heavy rainfall, flooding and drought. Animals are exposed to the disease when they graze or consume forage or water contaminated with the spores.

–North Dakota Department of Agriculture