KANSAS CITY, MO (FEBRUARY 27, 2019) – The Livestock Marketing Association (LMA) is grateful for the dedication and vision of livestock marketing business leaders that represent the livestock marketing industry as well as the livestock industry as a whole.

A noteworthy accomplishment was recently made as two LMA members and auction market influencers both were consecutively elected president of two different national livestock associations – National Cattlemen's Beef Association and American Sheep Industry Association.

"I congratulate both Jennifer Houston and Benny Cox on their new roles," Tom Frey, Livestock Marketing Association President, said. "I have no doubt the auction markets will be at the forefront of many conversations."

In January, Jennifer Houston, East Tennessee Livestock Center, was named president of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) at the organization's annual meeting. As president, Houston will work with executive officers and leadership team to advocate for the US beef industry throughout her term. Houston has been an NCBA board member since 1996. Houston and her husband, Mark, own and operate East Tennessee Livestock Center Inc., Sweetwater, Tenn. The market has been an LMA member since 1978.

Also in January, Benny Cox, Producers Livestock Auction, was named president of the American Sheep Industry Association. Cox began working at Producers Livestock Auction Co., Inc.; San Angelo, Texas when he was in high school and now manages the sheep and goat sales each week. The market has been an LMA member since 2015. Cox has also held many other leadership roles and is a past president of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association.

Frey said, "I'm honored to serve my term as LMA President alongside two great colleagues and with many other outstanding leaders apart of the LMA. Many of our folks hold leadership positions on the local, state and national level in a diversified group of organizations. My hats off to each and every one of them for their time and commitments."

Frey also expressed his appreciation for the LMA members serving in leadership roles on the LMA board and committees as well as state livestock organizations and beef councils.

Aside from elected roles, LMA members exercise their leadership every day as business leaders in their local communities. A 2017 Economic Impact Study of Livestock Auction Markets sites the average market provides nearly 30 jobs, generating $600,000 in labor income to the community's economy. This is something all LMA members can hang their hat on.

–Livestock Marketing Association