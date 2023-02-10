Local cattlemen and women find success at National Western Stock Show

National Western Stock Show, Jan. 7-22, 2023.

Krebs ranch, NWSS Grand Champion Carload. American Angus Association | Courtesy photo

NWSSCARLOADGC_Carload

Angus – Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., claimed grand champion carload, with 10 January 2022 bulls and are sired by KR Quality 8525, Kraye Big Country 0179, KR Rally 9064, Crawford Guarantee 9137, Car Don Annuity 114, T/D Doc Ryan 049 and Tehama Patriarch F028. The group weighed an average of 1,386 pounds and posted an average scrotal circumference of 37.7 centimeters.

Angus – Krebs Ranch also showcased the grand champion pen of three bulls with January 2022 sons of KR Rally 9064, Car Don Annuity 114 and Kraye Big Country 0179. The trio posted an average weight of 1,397 pounds and an average scrotal circumference of 38.2 centimeters. The bulls first won early calf champion.

Krebs Ranch, Grand Champion Pen of three

NWSSPEN3ANGUSGC_POT

Angus – Chestnut Angus Farm, Pipestone, Minn., captured the reserve grand champion pen of three bulls after first claiming reserve early calf champion. The January and February 2022 sons of Wilks Regiment 9035 and Chestnut United posted an average weight of 1,368 pounds and an average scrotal circumference of 37.0 centimeters.

Angus – Flesch Angus, Shelby, Mont., showcased the grand champion pen of three heifers. The January 2022 daughters of Sterling Pacific 904 posted an average weight of 1,052 pounds.

Angus – Chestnut Angus Farm captured the reserve grand champion pen of three heifers with January 2022 daughters of Chestnut Redemption 38, Chestnut United and Crawford Guarantee 9137. The trio posted an average weight of 1,003 pounds.

Angus – Grand Champion Bull, LAZY JB ANGUS LLC, Montrose, Colorado, Entry# 5509141

Angus – Grand Champion Pen of Three Heifers, FLESCH ANGUS, Shelby, Montana, Entry# 5511403

Angus – Reserve Grand Champion Pen of Three Bull, GLENN JOHNSON, Pipestone, Minn.

Charolais – Senior and Grand Champion Bull: SVY Mayfield 30H, 3-2-20, by CCC WC Resource 417 P. Thomas Ranch, Harrold, S.D.; Hansen Farms, Turton, S.D.; Serhienko Cattle Co., Maymont, Sask.

NWSSThomasBull2023-Grand-Bull-Thomas_0029

Charolais – Reserve Grand Champion Pen of 5 Bulls: White Rose Charolais, Clearwater, Minn. Sires: JMAR Benaiah 1E66; WCR Commissioner 593 P; LT Patriot 4004 Pld; CAG TR GHC Billy 995lG. Averages: Age: 303 days; Wt.: 1,037 lbs.; WDA: 3.42 lbs.; SC: 36.8 cm.

Charolais – Grand Champion Pen of 3 Bulls: Zehnder Waage Partnership, Stanchfield, Minn. Sire: Tri-N Brooks 34H. Averages: Age: 343 days; Wt.: 1,294 lbs.; WDA: 3.78 lbs.; SC: 38.8 cm.

Charolais – Grand Champion Female, ABREE BELCHER, Blakesburg, Iowa, Entry# 5512388.

Charolais – Reserve Grand Champion Female, HOFFMAN RANCH, Thedford, Nebraska, Entry# 5510554.

Charolais – Champion Pen of Three Bulls, ZEHNDER WAAGE PARTNERSHIP, Stanchfield, Minnesota,, Entry# 5509573

Charolais – Award: Reserve Champion Pen of Three Bulls, PRAIRIE COVE CHAROLAIS, Bashaw, Alberta, Entry# 5512355

Hereford: Grand Champion Hereford Carload, LANDGREN RANCH, Bartlett, Nebraska, Entry# 5509777, Back #5093.

Hereford: Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Carload, KEVIN JENSEN, Courtland, Kansas, Entry# 5509789.

Polled Hereford – Reserve Grand Champion Polled Heifer, SAGE KREBS, Gordon, Nebraska, Entry# 5511873.

Horned Hereford: Grand Champion Horned Heifer, KINNICK PAULSEN, Preston, Iowa, Entry# 5513360.

Hereford: Reserve Grand Champion Pen Heifers: HOFFMAN RANCH, Thedford, Nebraska.

Chianina: Grand Champion Female, BERREN STROPE, O’Neill, Nebraska

Entry# 5508926.

Chianina – Reserve Grand Champion Female, KINNICK PAULSEN, Preston, Iowa, Entry# 5515917.

Gelbvieh – Grand Champion Female, SEPTEMBER FARMS, FRANKLIN, Nebraska, Entry# 5510212.

Limousin – Reserve Grand Champion Bull, WULF CATTLE, Morris, Minnesota, Entry# 5510641, Back #3096.

Limousin – Reserve Grand Champion Female, HOLDGRAFER FARMS, Bryant, Iowa, Entry# 5514082.

Maine Anjou – Grand Champion Mainetainer Heifer, IVY FAWCETT, Ree Heights, South Dakota, Entry# 5514623.

Red Angus – Grand Champion Female, HADLEY HARTMAN, Tecumseh, Nebraska, Entry# 5509036.

Red Angus – Reserve Champion Pen of Three Bulls, J6 FARMS, Gibbon, Nebraska

Shorthorn – Grand Champion Bull, JUNGELS SHORTHORN FARM, Kathryn, North Dakota, Entry# 5511901.

Shorthorn – Reserve Grand Champion Shorthornplus Bull, JMS CATTLE COMPANY, Cedar Rapids,, Nebraska, Entry# 5511611.

Shorthorn – Grand Champion Shorthornplus Female, LYDIA RECKER, HOPKINTON, Iowa, Entry# 5513796.

Simmental – Grand Champion Bull, GKB CATTLE, Tecumseh, Nebraska, Entry# 5509173.

Grand Champion Market Beef: JUSTIN PFANNEBECKER, LaSalle, Colorado.

Reserve Champion Senior Showman: ISABELLE LOWRY, Helena, Montana.