 Local event fosters young equestrians: “Your Fees Are Paid” clinic a success in Huron

Huron, SD – A recent local event inspired a love for horses and barrel racing among over 120 young people from South Dakota and surrounding areas, part of a 300-person attendance. Titled “Your Fees Are Paid,” the clinic offered comprehensive instruction and spiritual enrichment, made possible through generous community donations and attendee contributions to meals. The event was organized by Lisa Bruley and Sarah Rose.

The event’s self-funded nature allowed it to be offered completely free of charge, removing financial barriers and providing an opportunity for everyone interested to participate. This initiative highlights the strong community support for nurturing young talent and fostering a love for equine activities. Lisa Bruley shared that the event’s genesis was deeply personal: “This was placed on the hearts of the organizers years ago. [We were] looking for a way to give back and help future generations in the sport of rodeo and help them walk on their faith journey.”

Expert instructors, including over 50 local professionals, led sessions covering a wide range of topics essential for young equestrians. Participants had the opportunity to delve into barrel racing techniques, learning the basics of the pattern, proper riding posture, and effective communication with their horse.

For those with more experience, advanced tracks focused on refining pattern analysis, precision riding, and developing tailored conditioning programs for performance horses. Injury prevention and management were also key components of the advanced sessions, emphasizing the importance of keeping equine athletes healthy.

Hands-on learning was a significant part of the clinic. Sessions on tack and equipment covered saddle fitting, bit types, tack maintenance, and the use of protective gear, all crucial for both safety and performance.

A highlight for many was the involvement of local veterinary professionals. Participants learned about essential items for a veterinary kit, proper use of tools like taking a horse’s temperature and pulse, and bandaging techniques. Further enhancing the understanding of equine health, sessions on equine diagnostics explained the significance of understanding a horse’s overall health for performance goals, recognizing signs of lameness, respiratory problems, and internal issues. The event also introduced participants to the benefits of equine bodywork, focusing on holistic approaches to enhance flexibility, reduce tension, and improve overall movement for peak performance.

Beyond the technical aspects of horsemanship, “Your Fees Are Paid” integrated a spiritual element, encouraging participants to foster a deeper relationship with God alongside their love of horses. Age-appropriate sessions explored the connection between faith and passion, biblical examples of horses, and how to incorporate prayer and faith into daily life and activities. Organizer Sarah Rose emphasized this aspect, stating, “This was more than barrel racing; it was sharing the love of God with all these kids and partners. We would love to offer this yearly. We also would love to offer this for other rodeo events like Breakaway, Calf Roping, and Team Roping. We are trusting in God to provide for these big dreams to share his love with these kids and help them grow.”

“Your Fees Are Paid” proved to be a successful event, providing invaluable learning opportunities in horsemanship, horse care, and spiritual growth for the young people in our community. The dedication of the organizers, the expertise of the instructors, and the generosity of community donors made this impactful event possible, fostering a new generation of passionate and well-rounded equestrians.

-Your Fees are Paid