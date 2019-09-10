Local FFA members receive DISH scholarships

Bath, SD– (September 10, 2019) — The South Dakota FFA Foundation has teamed up with DISH (Network) to provide five SD FFA members each $500 scholarships to attend the National FFA Convention, in Indianapolis, October 30-Nov. 2. FFA members wrote an essay, answering the question: What is one place in agriculture you would like to see technology impact in the next 20 years and how?

“DISH values the energy, passion and dedication of all FFA members, and we wanted to recognize some of their top performers by providing scholarships so they may attend the National FFA Convention,” said Amir Ahmed, senior vice president of Sales at DISH. “Many DISH employees were once FFA members who have grown to be leaders at our company. We have a long history of serving rural communities, so helping FFA develop the next generation of leaders in science, technology and agriculture is a natural step in our ongoing commitment to small towns across America.”

Congratulations to:

Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

Mackenzie Stoltenberg, Northwestern Area

Madison Evje, Selby Area

Kacy Goehring, Parkston FFA Chapter

Andrew Rick, West Central

“We value the investment that DISH is making in South Dakota FFA members. Our students are preparing to be leaders in their local communities and in agriculture. We recognize DISH as a leader in providing high quality service and technology while offering its customers great programing,” said Gerri Ann Eide, executive director, South Dakota FFA Foundation. “This partnership will grow leaders for South Dakota’s rural communities.”

The South Dakota FFA Foundation plays a vital role in providing resources to support the important work of agricultural education and the FFA. Student enrolled in career and technical education classes, which includes agricultural education, graduate at a rate of 91 percent, that’s nearly 10% higher than the state-wide average.

–South Dakota FFA