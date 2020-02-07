Local Lamb Promotional Funding Program
The American Lamb Board’s (ALB) Local Lamb Promotional Funding Program is designed to support local or regional programs and activities that promote American Lamb to non-industry audiences (consumers, chefs, media, retailers etc.).
This is a competitive funding process – the American Lamb Board will give priority to projects that demonstrate innovative ideas and a commitment to share the cost of executing the promotion.
These funds are intended to offset the total cost of the promotion rather than subsidizing the entire cost.
Eligible Applicants:
Any breed, state or regional sheep industry organization or coop
Individual sheep producers
American Lamb Board (lamb checkoff) contributors
The American Lamb Board has a different funding program to support branded promotions with the companies that sell/market American Lamb.
The types of programs that would be eligible:
Lamb sampling at consumer food events
Cooking and/or butchery demonstrations
Retail promotions such as in store sampling
Farm or ranch tours for consumers, media, chefs etc.
Farmers market demonstrations or sampling
Educational seminars at local culinary schools or consumer cooking schools
Local Lamb-Jam style Cook-off competitions
The types of programs that would not be eligible:
Lamb industry events including meal functions, auctions etc.
Requests for funding to support salaries or capital assets
Any activities related to lobbying or influencing government policy or action
Application Guidelines
The application must be submitted electronically to rae@americanlamb.com no later than March 31, 2020.
The application must be typed – no handwritten applications will be accepted.
The application must include a detailed budget demonstrating how the funds will be used.
Incomplete or late applications will not be eligible.
Funding Process
Deadline for receiving applications: March 31, 2020
Anticipated award date: April 15, 2020
Funding agreements signed/submitted to USDA: April 30, 2020
Deadline for completion of program: December 31, 2020
For more information and to download the application, go to https://lambresourcecenter.com/funding/
–American Lamb Board