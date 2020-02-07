The American Lamb Board’s (ALB) Local Lamb Promotional Funding Program is designed to support local or regional programs and activities that promote American Lamb to non-industry audiences (consumers, chefs, media, retailers etc.).

This is a competitive funding process – the American Lamb Board will give priority to projects that demonstrate innovative ideas and a commitment to share the cost of executing the promotion.

These funds are intended to offset the total cost of the promotion rather than subsidizing the entire cost.

Eligible Applicants:

Any breed, state or regional sheep industry organization or coop

Individual sheep producers

American Lamb Board (lamb checkoff) contributors

The American Lamb Board has a different funding program to support branded promotions with the companies that sell/market American Lamb.

The types of programs that would be eligible:

Lamb sampling at consumer food events

Cooking and/or butchery demonstrations

Retail promotions such as in store sampling

Farm or ranch tours for consumers, media, chefs etc.

Farmers market demonstrations or sampling

Educational seminars at local culinary schools or consumer cooking schools

Local Lamb-Jam style Cook-off competitions

The types of programs that would not be eligible:

Lamb industry events including meal functions, auctions etc.

Requests for funding to support salaries or capital assets

Any activities related to lobbying or influencing government policy or action

Application Guidelines

The application must be submitted electronically to rae@americanlamb.com no later than March 31, 2020.

The application must be typed – no handwritten applications will be accepted.

The application must include a detailed budget demonstrating how the funds will be used.

Incomplete or late applications will not be eligible.

Funding Process

Deadline for receiving applications: March 31, 2020

Anticipated award date: April 15, 2020

Funding agreements signed/submitted to USDA: April 30, 2020

Deadline for completion of program: December 31, 2020

For more information and to download the application, go to https://lambresourcecenter.com/funding/

–American Lamb Board