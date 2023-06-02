Local livestock exhibitors receive scholarships

Allison Wallace was selected as a Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship recipient. Wallace is from Harris, Iowa and graduated from Harris-Lake Park High School this spring. Allison is the daughter of Cari and Jarrod Wallace.

Throughout high school, Wallace was active in many activities outside of showing livestock. Wallace served as president of her 4-H club, was an active member of Harris-Lake Park FFA Chapter, a member of National Honor Society, and played varsity basketball.

Wallace has also been operating her own MagnaWave business which she started just over a year ago after seeing the difference it made on her own cattle.

Wallace grew up exhibiting prospect calves and credits her involvement with showing livestock for providing her with lifelong friendships and being able to spend quality time with her family – in the barn or while at a show.

“I couldn’t imagine my life without the livestock industry,” said Wallace. “I’ve been a part of it since a very young age and I’m forever thankful for the relationships and opportunities it has provided me. It has taught me so many things that will be very useful in the future both in the industry and out.”

Next fall, Wallace will be attending South Dakota State University to major in Animal Science. Although she is not settled on a career just yet, she is focused right now on becoming an animal nutritionist or working in large animal chiropractics.

“Receiving this scholarship means a lot,” said Wallace. “I have always loved attending the Sioux Empire Livestock Show and have great respect for everyone that is a part of putting the show on. I love this industry and it has provided me with many amazing opportunities. This scholarship will allow me to pursue a career that allows me to give back to the industry.”

Allison Wallace | Courtesy photo

SEAllison-Wallace

Drew Pederson was selected as a Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship recipient. Pederson is from Garretson, South Dakota and graduated from Garretson High School this spring. Drew is the son of Jana and Kipp Julson and Mark and Jen Pederson.

Growing up, Pederson was active in wrestling, football, golf, 4-H, FCA, FFA, the American Junior Simmental Association and the South Dakota Junior Simmental Association. Drew has shown cattle, sheep and goats throughout his showing career.

“I truly feel that the agricultural industry has raised me to be the person I am today,” says Pederson. “If it wasn’t for the numerous life lessons while showing animals and the education you get while doing physical labor in the ag world, I would never be where I am today.”

Pederson will further his education this fall at Fort Scott Community College to study General Agriculture while participating as a member of the livestock judging team. In the future, Pederson plans on attending South Dakota State University for Pre-Veterinary Medicine and then proceed on to vet school with the goal of one day having his own practice in the Midwest.

“This scholarship means the world to me because it shows that there are people out there that want to invest in my future,” says Pederson. “With numerous health problems in my family this scholarship will allow me to go through college focusing more time on my education instead of the cost to attend.”

Although Pederson enjoys showing and fitting his animals, he feels he most enjoys judging livestock and says he is excited for the opportunity to continue judging at the collegiate level.

“At the end of the day the other two things wouldn’t be possible if you don’t pick out the right animal,” says Pederson. “There is so much you can learn with judging and this opportunity will allow me to be able to analyze livestock which will help me when it comes to buying for my own herd or even open up opportunities to judge shows in the future.”

Drew Pedersion | Courtesy photo

SEDrew-Pederson

Harlee Heim was selected as a Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship recipient. Heim is from Wessington Springs, South Dakota and graduated from Wessington Springs High School this spring. Heim is the daughter of Chris and Meggin Heim.

Throughout her showing career, Heim has exhibited prospect steers, market steers and breeding heifers.

Heim says her favorite part about showing livestock has been the friendships and mentors she has met who have helped her discover her future path.

“The livestock industry has made so many positive impacts in my life, it has also shaped me into the person I am today,” says Heim. “It has given me so many skills and opportunities I would have never gotten if it wasn’t for the industry. The livestock industry has become my life and is something I am very passionate about. I am thankful to be able to be involved in this industry.”

Outside of showing livestock, Heim has also been active in FFA, Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Jerauld/Buffalo County 4-H, Spartan Basketball, St. Joseph Catholic Youth Group, Teen Leadership Academy and South Dakota 4-H Legislature.

Heim will continue working at Prairie View Veterinary Clinic in Wessington Springs, South Dakota for the summer and then begin school at the University of Minnesota-Crookston in Crookston, Minnesota in the fall to study Animal Science and Equine Science. She plans to one day become a veterinarian in rural South Dakota.

Throughout her experiences and involvement in high school, Heim has also become heavily interested in the field of government. Pairing this with her passion for agriculture and veterinary sciences, Heim also hopes to someday advocate for farmers and ranchers by becoming a registered lobbyist.

“Receiving this scholarship means so much,” says Heim. “I have always had a passion for the livestock industry and receiving this scholarship will help me further my knowledge and passion to help benefit the industry.”

Harlee Heim | Courtesy photo

SEHarlee-Heim

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce awarded Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarships to five students pursuing post-secondary education, including the Wallace, Pederson and Heim. The Chamber also gave scholarships to Ethan Lulich, Lyndon Station, Wisconsin and Claire Duch, New London, Wisconsin.

The Sioux Empire Livestock Show Exhibitor Scholarship is given to students who are enrolled in a two- or four-year program for the next academic year, with plans to study in an agriculture-related field.

To be eligible for the scholarship, students must have participated in the Chamber’s Sioux Empire Livestock Show as an exhibitor of either cattle, market lamb, market goat or market swine. A committee of volunteers from the Chamber’s Agribusiness Division reviews applications and selects the scholarship recipients.