Locals Take Home Checks from Jr Patriot

The Hooey Junior Patriot, in which all the contestants were 19 and under, handed out $1.341 million this year.

Four Wyoming cowgirls took home more than $100,000 of that purse.

Haiden Thompson shared the title in 19 and under goat tying with Josie Connor. Haiden added it to a list of other goat tying titles, including National High School Finals Rodeo Champion in 2021. She also claimed the championship in the breakaway roping at the Junior Patriot.

Haiden Thompson, Yoder, Wyoming, won both the goat tying and breakaway championships at the Junior Patriot in Fort Worth earlier this month. Photo courtesy Shelly Thompson.



Haiden’s sister, Hadley, placed fifth in the 15 and under goat tying.

Ashlyn Goven, from Rozet Wyoming, took home a second-place check in the 19 and under barrels, and sixth place in the 19 and under barrels.

Jordan Morman, from Gilette, Wyoming, placed fourth in barrels, and sixth in poles.

Kindle Anderson, from New Town, North Dakota, placed second in the peewee (6-8 year olds) saddle broncs.

Another North Dakota competitor, Treven Coonradt, from Dickinson, placed second in the novice (15-19 year olds) bareback riding.

Two South Dakota bull riders, Jack Rodenbaugh, from Box Elder, and Tucker Mertens, from Veblen, placed ninth and 10th, respectively.