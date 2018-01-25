Lockhart carves out a good spot at Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (January 22, 2018)—Scott Kormos of Teague, Texas, roped the overall lead at the World's Original Indoor Rodeo® at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo on Monday.

The veteran of eight National Finals Rodeos (NFR) had the second-fastest time of the night – 8.4 seconds. That gave him a total of 16.7 seconds on two tie-down roping runs and the overall lead.

The fastest time of the night was turned in by rodeo legend Trevor Brazile of Decatur, Texas. The 23-time world champion cowboy leads the second round of tie-down roping with 8.1 seconds. (He will compete Wednesday and Thursday nights in team roping.)

Brazile was one of several rodeo athletes who competed in the championship round at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo in Denver on Sunday, then made a treacherous trip south.

Several inches of snow plus high winds closed most of the routes out of Colorado presenting a travel challenge. More than one rodeo rig wound up in a ditch during the trip.

Lisa Lockhart, 11-time NFR barrel racer from Oelrichs, S.D., was another one traveling from Denver. Lockhart, traveling alone, endured six hours of bad road conditions, caught a couple hours sleep and arrived at Will Rogers Coliseum less than an hour before the performance began. Then, she had to find a farrier to replace one of her horse's shoes.

Despite the travel woes, Lockhart's time of 16.76 seconds put her in the number two slot of the first round of barrel racing. That time virtually assured she will be one of the 70 cowgirls returning for the second, progressive round next week.

The World's Original Indoor Rodeo® continues its 100th anniversary edition Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Worth's historic Will Rogers Coliseum. Tuesday is Stock Show Goes Pink Day honoring breast cancer survivors. Fifty percent of general admission and rodeo ticket sales will be donated to Greater Fort Worth Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure® and everyone attending is encouraged to wear pink.

– Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo