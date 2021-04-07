LOG N 4-H leadership camp set for May 25-26 at Halsey

Leadership Opportunities for Growth in Nebraska 4-H (LOG N Camp), which gives western Nebraska youth in grades 5 through 7 (current school year) an opportunity to gain leadership skills while meeting students from across the Panhandle, will take place May 25-26 at the State 4-H Camp at Halsey.

At LOG N 4-H Camp, campers get to develop skills while working together to conquer the TRUST course, canoeing and zipline at the Nebraska State 4-H Camp. This year the youths will develop an understanding of their leadership style and leadership skills needed to be successful, as well as working on a service learning project.

The fee for the camp is $85. Youth must submit an application by April 30. To apply, go to https://go.unl.edu/LOGN2021

For more information, contact Nebraska Extension in Garden County at 308-772-3311, or Extension Educator Sarah Paisley at spaisley3@unl.edu . More information is available at your local Extension office.