Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St.Amant
Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2022
Location: Valentine, NE
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
Angus
2 yr Old Bulls – $5,202
Yearling Bulls – $4,325
Herefords
2 yr. old bulls – $4,368
Red Angus
Yrlg. Bulls – $3,650
The Logterman Family put together a set of Angus and Hereford bulls that had great depth in quality and sale day brought great weather with a very good crowd to Valentine, Nebraska.
Top Angus bulls
Lot 6 LLL Gus 150 Sold for $10,500 to Dexter Black – Spencer, NE
Lot 27 DL 3023 KG Justified 0052 Sold for $10,000 to Lyle and Becky Haase -Winner, South Dakota.
Lot 28 DL 3086 Alliance 0515 Sold for $8,500 to Lyle and Becky Haase.
Lot 36 DL 3125 Raven Levee 0062 Sold for $8,250 to Dale Stoner – Kilgore, Nebraska.
Top Hereford bulls
Lot 42 L 289 Freedom 0097 Sold for $7,500 to Jay Stetson – Fromberg, Montana.
