Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Jake St.Amant

Date of Sale: Feb. 14, 2022

Location: Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

Angus

2 yr Old Bulls – $5,202

Yearling Bulls – $4,325

Herefords

2 yr. old bulls – $4,368

Red Angus

Yrlg. Bulls – $3,650

The Logterman Family put together a set of Angus and Hereford bulls that had great depth in quality and sale day brought great weather with a very good crowd to Valentine, Nebraska.

Top Angus bulls

Lot 6 LLL Gus 150 Sold for $10,500 to Dexter Black – Spencer, NE

Lot 27 DL 3023 KG Justified 0052 Sold for $10,000 to Lyle and Becky Haase -Winner, South Dakota.

Lot 28 DL 3086 Alliance 0515 Sold for $8,500 to Lyle and Becky Haase.

Lot 36 DL 3125 Raven Levee 0062 Sold for $8,250 to Dale Stoner – Kilgore, Nebraska.

Top Hereford bulls

Lot 42 L 289 Freedom 0097 Sold for $7,500 to Jay Stetson – Fromberg, Montana.