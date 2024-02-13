Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye

Date of Sale: 02/12/2024

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction – Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

65 Coming Two-Year-Old Angus Bulls Averaged $6,711

21 Yearling Angus Bulls Averaged $6,047



80 Coming Two-Year-Old Hereford Bulls averaged $5,025



Top Angus Bulls

Lot 18 – $14,500. DL 767 Tehama Tahoe 2045 ; DOB: 3/10/22 ; Sire: Tehama Tahoe B767 ; MGS: LD Capitalist 316. Sold to Byron Burdick of Johnstown, NE.



Lot 3 – $13,500. DL M39 Fair N Square 2252 ; DOB: 4/27/22 ; Sire: Myers Fair N Square M39 ; MGS: VDAR Cedar Ridge 1650. Sold to LB Haase & Sons of Valentine, NE.



Lot 9 – $12,000. RL M39 Fair N Square 2631 ; DOB: 4/28/22 ; Sire: Myers Fair N Square M39 ; MGS: Crook Mt Really Windy 9874. Sold to Dale Stoner of Kilgore, NE.



Lot 42 – $11,500. DL 8060 Atlantis 2327 ; DOB: 5/6/22 ; Sire: Square B Atlantis 8060 ; MGS: RL Make It Rain 6366. Sold to Randy Stoner of Kilgore, NE.



Lot 78 – $ll,000. LLL Just Cause 310 ; DOB: 1/12/23 ; Sire: KG Just Cause ; MGS: VDAR Showdown 4188. Sold to LB Haase & Sons of Valentine, NE.



Lot 33 – $10,000. RL 514 Foundation 2638 ; DOB: 5/5/22 ; Sire: S Foundation 514 ; MGS: RL Make It Rain 6366. Sold to Dale Stoner of Kilgore, NE.



Top Hereford Bulls

Lot 101 – $13,000. L 0186 Domino 2129 ; DOB: 4/20/22 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 0816H ; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. Sold to Luke Hennebold of Winner, SD.



Lot 136 – $13,000. L Domino 2528 ET ; DOB: 9/12/22 ; Sire: CL 1 Dominio 0186H ; MGS: CL 1 Domino 862U. Sold to Keith Carmichael of Meadow, SD.



Lot 130 – $11,000. L 0186 Domino 2013 ; DOB: 3/4/22 ; Sire: CL 1 Domino 0816H ; MGS: TH Frontier 174E. Sold to Reena King of Ainsworth, NE.



Lot 120 – $10,500. L 84F Perfecto 2073 ; DOB: 3/14/22 ; Sire: BG LCC 11B Perfecto 84F ; MGS: TH Frontier 174E. Sold to ND Cattle of Holstein, IA.

Comments

The Logterman Family held their annual Angus and Hereford production sale on February 12th in Valentine, NE. The turnout was one of their largest crowds yet and there was great demand for angus and hereford genetics until the last bull sold. The Logtermans pride themselves on raising hardy bulls that will hold up and work anywhere in the US. Congrats the entire Logterman crew on another exceptional sale.