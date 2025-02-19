Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2025



Location: Valentine Livestock Auction – Valentine, NE



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

52 two-year-old Angus Bulls – $5,903

12 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,708

70 two-year-old Hereford Bulls – $5,757

It was another great day in Valentine for the Logterman Family to host their annual Angus and Hereford production sale. It was a brisk morning, but the sale ring was warm with competition for age advantaged bulls. The Logterman bulls are developed with the commercial cattlemen in mind and are ready to go to work. Congratulations to the entire Logterman Family on another good sale.



Top Angus Bulls

Lot 1 – $10,000. DL M39 Fair N Square 3289; DOB: 4/30/23; Sire: Myers Fair N Square M39; MGS: Sitz Rainmaker 11127. Sold to LB Haase & Sons of Valentine, NE.



Lot 3 – $9,500. DL Connealy Emerald 3005 ; DOB: 3/14/23; Sire: Connealy Emerald; MGS: VDAR Showdown 4188. Sold to Randy and Beth Stoner of Kilgore, NE.



Lot 4 – $9,500. RL M39 Fair N Square 3616 ; DOB: 4/8/23 ; Sire: Myers Fair N Square M39 ; MGS: TR Mr Aberdeen 1068Y. Sold to LB Haase & Sons of Valentine, NE.



Lot 20 – $9,500. DL 3118 Showdown 3339 ; DOB: 5/5/23 ; Sire: VDAR Showdown 3118 ; MGS: DL 187 Alliance 3086. Sold to LB Haase & Sons of Valentine, NE.



Top Hereford Bulls

Lot 101 – $13,000. L E33 GO KING 3179 ; DOB: 4/22/23 ; Sire: GO King E33 ; MGS: Bar JZ Freedom 289E. Sold to Reena King of Ainsworth, NE.



Lot 102 – $13,000. L E33 GO KING 3229 ; DOB: 4/25/23 ; Sire: GO KING E33; MGS: JDH Victor 719T 33Z ET. Sold to Feddes Herefords of Manhattan, MT.



Lot 116 – $10,000. L 0186 Domino 3221 ; DOB: 4/25/23; Sire: CL 1 Domino 0186H; MGS: CL 1 Domino 215Z. Sold to Robert Kehn of Herrick, SD.



Rob Logterman takes the mic to thank everyone for their interest in the Logtermans’ program. 0039fe53e0ca-Logterman__25_photo_1

The lot 1 bull was the high seller of the Angus division commanding a price of $10,000. b647370a71ca-Logterman__25_photo_2



