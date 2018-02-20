Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production Sale

Date of Sale: Feb. 12, 2018

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages

80 Two-year old Hereford bulls – $3,504

61 Two-year old Angus bulls – $4,445

28 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,257

Top selling Angus bull was lot 6271, DL 208 Really Windy 6271, an April, 2016, son of LLL Really Windy 208 selling to LB Haase & Sons, Valentine, Nebraska for $10,000.

Lot 6341, DL 3146 Master Line 6341, a May, 2016, son of Master Hi Line 3146 sold to Dale Stoner, Kilgore, Nebraska for $9,750

Triple L Ranch, Burwell, Nebraska, purchased lot 6071 at $9,000. DL 1068 Mr Aberdeen 6071 is a March, 2016, son of TR Mr Aberdeen 1068Y.

Lot 6251, RL Make It Rain 6251, an April, 2016, son of Sitz Rainmaker 11127 sold to Randy Stoner at $8,750

Top selling Hereford bull was lot 6194, L 10Y Hometown 6194, an April, 2016, son of NJW Hometown 735 W18 Hometown 10Y sold to Gary Hoffman, Lehr, N.D., for $7,500.

Lot 6166, L 10Y Hometown 6166, an April, 2016, son of NJW Hometown 735 W18 Hometown 10Y sold to Rod Frickle, Atkinson, Nebraska for $7,000

Phipps Land and Livestock, Whitman, Nebraska purchased lot 6102, L 383 Ribeye 6102, an April, 2016, son of K 88X Ribeye 383 at $6,750. Phipps also got lot 6115, L Freckles 6115, an Aoril, 2016, son of KC Mr. Ribstone 10071 for $6,250.