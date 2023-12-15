Logterman Family Hereford and Angus Cow Herd Dispersal

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Dec. 1, 2023

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: RPI Promotions



Averages

163 Angus Bred Cows – $3,731

61 Angus Bred Heifers – $3,696

220 Hereford Bred Cows – $3,388

85 Hereford Bred Heifers – $3,287



39 Years of Angus and Hereford history were offered to the public as Dwight and Marvanne Logterman dispersed their cowherd on Dec. 1. This was a great set of range cows that have served the Logterman family well over the years, but as time moves on Dwight and Marvanne decided it was time to disperse the cows and semi-retire. Every female in the sale was bred, born and raised on this ranch.



Top Angus females include:

Lot 361, DL Ms 9214 Four Corners 6431, 5/23/2016 daughter of VDAR Four Corners 9214 bred to DL 6366 Make It Rain J0378 for May 2024 sold to Butler Angus, Valentine, NE for $10,000.



Lot 360, DL Ms 1068 Aberdeen 7168, 4/22/2017 daughter of TR Mr. Aberdeen 1068Y bred to Connealy Craftsman for Apr. 2024 calf sold to Miller Angus, Cody, NE for $7,750.



Lot 474, DL Ms 8060 Atlantis 1478ET, 9/8/2021 daughter of Square B Atlantis 8060 bred to GB Fireball 672 for Apr. 2024 calf sold to Joe Drinkwater, Valentine, NE for $7,500.



Top Hereford Females:

Lot 1, L 33Z Victoria 9187, 4/25/2019 daughter of JDH Victor 719 T 33Z ET bred to NJW 202C 173D Steadfast 156J for Apr. 2024 calf sold to Nelson Herefords, Burwell, NE for $8,250.



Lot 11, L=MS 5211 Churchill Gal 7124, 4/19/2017 daughter of Churchill Gallatin 5211 C bred to SHF Houston D287 H086 for Apr. 2024 calf to Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, NE for $7,250.



Lot 174, L Ms 0186 Domino 2007, 3/3/2022 daughter of CL 1 Domino 0186H bred to Churchill Rough Neck 0280H for Apr. 2024 calf to Hoffman Ranch, Thedford, NE for $6,500.



Excellent sale for the Logterman family with a nice crowd and steady bidding all day. They will have two more bull sales. The 2022 born bulls will sell in Feb. of 2024 and the 2023 born bull calves bull sale will be in Feb. 2025.



Dustin Schmidt, White River, SD added some Logterman cows to his program. srlogtermanDustin_Schmidt







Matt Lowery and Dwight Logterman at the Logterman Family Cow Herd Dispersal. SRLogtermanDwight_Logterman

Hanson Ranch took some Logterman females back to Faith, SD. srlogtermanHanson_Ranch-1







