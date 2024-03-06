Lone Tree Angus Ranch 12th Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 02/26/2024

Location: Sale at the Lone Tree Sale Facility, Meadow, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

40 Yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $6,049

11 Yearling Black Angus Bulls avg. $5,455

5 Red Angus Bred Heifers avg. $3,330

1 Angus Donor Cow at $14,500

9 Embryos avg. $400



The Schecher family at Lone Tree Angus Ranch held the 12th Annual Bull and Female sale at their sale facility in Meadow, SD. Brad, Brook, Kashton and Hazen along with Larry and Joan presented a very nice set of Red Angus, Black Angus and a few Simmental cross bulls for the sale. Great sale, backed by great people.



Top selling bull was lot 2, Lone Tree Dimension L026, Jan. 21, 2023, red SimAngus son of Bieber Stockman E119 x WS All Aboard B80 to 21 Ranch, Sundance, WY for $10,000.



Lot 7, Lone Tree Executive L085, Feb. 11, 2023 son of Pie Captain 057 x Brown Paramount X7879 to 21 Ranch, Sundance, WY for 9,500.



Lot 9, Lone Tree Captain L082, Feb. 11, 2023 son of Pie Captain 057 x Brown Paramount X7879 to 21 Ranch, Sundance, WY for 9,500.



Lot 10, Lone Tree Stockmarket L052, Jan. 29, 2023 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E110 x LSF SRR Smooth Factor 9212G to Chauncey Jorgenson, Meadow, SD for $9,000.



Lot 13, Lone Tree Stockmarket L041, Jan. 24, 2023 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E110 x Thomas Jefferson 55602 to Jess Schilling, Selby, SD for $9,000.



Lot 15, Lone Tree Stockmarket L004, Jan. 17, 2023 son of Bieber CL Stockmarket E110 x Lone Tree Oracle G033 to Besler Ranch, Bison, SD for $9,000.



The top female was lot 66, SAV Madam Pride 2304, Mar. 17, 2012 daughter of SAV 707 Rito 9969 x SAV Bismarck 5682 to Danny Wright, VA for $14,500.

Chris Veal and Chauncey Jorgenson, repeat Lone Tree Angus bull buyers.

Nice crowd of buyers gathering together for the start of the Lone Tree Angus Sale.