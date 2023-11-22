Longwood 22 Bar Herefords

This article was first published in the October, 2021 issue of Hereford America.

“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” 2 Corinthians 9:8

Lester and Sharon Longwood both came from families with deep roots in ranch country and a long history with Hereford cattle. They raised their three daughters Laura, Carrie and Erin on the ranch where Lester’s grandparents and great-grandmother homesteaded, and now their grandchildren are wrestling calves at their branding every spring. They wouldn’t want it any other way.

“My grandparents, W. D. and Hilma Longwood, settled here in 1902 before it was opened up for homesteading,” Lester said. “They filed on their claim in 1904. W. D.’s mother, Johanna Danielson, filed a claim adjacent to theirs: she was somewhere in her seventies at the time.”

W. D. Longwood had some Shorthorn or Shorthorn cross cattle at the time they came to northern Butte County (now Perkins County) in western South Dakota. He also raised Percheron horses.

“Grandpa never used anything but a Hereford bull,” Lester said. “The Shorthorns, or Durhams, as they were often called, were quickly upgraded. A photo from 1907 of grandpa and his cattle shows a very strong Hereford type already.”

W. D. built a sod house for his family, and it is still kept in good repair.

“He used a breaking plow to cut strips of sod along the creek,” Lester said. “They cut the strips of sod into blocks 1′ x 3′. You can still see where the strips were cut in the pasture.”

The ranch has always been a commercial operation, although W. D. Longwood did purchase a couple of registered cows from Ike Johns in the 1930’s.

“They were eventually absorbed into the herd,” Lester said. “It has basically always been run as a commercial place.”

In the early days, cattle were trailed to White Butte, South Dakota, and loaded on the train to be shipped to market. Steers were sold mostly as finished three year olds.

“I ran across a note in my grandpa’s ledger that mentioned 40-50 three and four year old steers running in a particular pasture,” Lester said. “He ran about a hundred cows. In the ’50’s, when the last of the steers were phased out the records indicate that the three year olds made a 1350 pound payweight. They went to Chicago and were sold to packers as a finished product; they didn’t need to go to a feedlot. Steers were trailed a dozen miles or so to White Butte, S. D. to be shipped on the train till the 1940’s; when trucking came in they trucked them to the railroad rather than trailing them.”

Lester wasn’t very old in the 1950’s when the last of the three year old steers were shipped out and the ranch transitioned to shipping steers as yearlings, but he can remember the two and three year old steers in the pasture and remember the transition.

Lester’s father Walter Longwood met Judith “Judie” Kilness when she came to teach the Johnny Butte school in the neighborhood and became friends with his sister. The couple married in 1934, and after working at various places came back to the ranch in in 1943. W. D. held onto the management of the ranch until he passed away in 1955, and then Walter was in business with his mother until her death in 1962.

“1961 was a really dry year and there was not much hay,” Lester recalled. “Dad sold all of the yearling steers that year and increased the cow herd substantially. That was one reason grandpa didn’t run very many cows, he had so many steers stocking up the place.”

Lester was the youngest of Walter and Judie’s six children, following four older sisters and an older brother. Growing up on the ranch he always knew he wanted to spend his life there.

“I didn’t always know that’s how it would turn out,” he said.

Les attended Johnny Butte School through the seventh grade, then graduated from the 8th grade at Pleasant Ridge School where his mother was teaching. After graduating from Lemmon High School in 1966, he attended South Dakota State University, graduating with a B. S. in Animal Science. While at SDSU he met Sharon Irvine, a recent University of Wyoming graduate, when she took a job with the South Dakota state veterinary diagnostic laboratory in Brookings. The couple married in 1973 and celebrated their 50th anniversary this summer.

Sharon also came of hardy, pioneer ranch stock, immigrants from Scotland and Ireland who settled near Wheatland, Wyoming. While she found few differences between raising Herefords in Wyoming versus in South Dakota, she was surprised by a few things.

“I was not familiar with any kind of branding other than ‘rope and drag,'” she said. “That was not how Walter did things at the time! I thought a calf table was the ‘farmer way.’ But we had to do what the boss wanted. We also had never calved two year old heifers at home; we bred the heifers as two year olds and calved them as three year olds. I was a bit dismayed the first few years over that. My family sold steers as yearlings, and when Les and I got married Walter was selling the calves right off the cows; I had never had anything to do with selling calves at that stage.”

She was also surprised to learn that Lester’s folks did not have running water indoors until about the time he came home from college.

“We were maybe more backwards than some,” Lester chuckled.

Then there were the rocks.

“The first fall we were married, Les and Duane (his nephew) put in a new fence,” Sharon recalled. “After they got it built Les said, ‘We really need to go find some rocks with holes in them for hangers to keep it down in the low spots.’ I thought, ‘I may be stupid but I’m not that dumb. Rocks with holes?’ We had a lot of rocks in Wyoming but I had never seen rocks with holes in them. But sure enough, we went out and found some!”

Changes may have come slowly at the Longwood ranch, but today the family keeps the ‘rope and drag’ tradition alive for branding every spring.

“When I came back to the ranch after college, dad sold me an interest in some she-cattle,” Lester said. “At that point I kind of knew that from that time on I would be here. Dad was in control and held the reins till he passed away in 1986.”

Walter did give Lester some specific directives about managing the ranch.

“Dad told me, ‘Don’t overgraze it, don’t mortgage the place, and don’t use cheap bulls,'” Les said. “I don’t remember if he said them in a particular order of importance, but those were the instructions he gave me.”

In 1986 Les and Sharon began to transition into running more yearlings again, reducing their cow numbers somewhat. They also brought home Sharon’s cows from the Irvine ranch in Wyoming. Every spring when the calves are branded, Lester has the ropers pick out the heifers out of Sharon’s cows and they are branded with a quarter circle J lazy reverse S, before the rest of the bunch is branded with the 22 Bar irons.

“Sharon had a few Herefords that she had built up from her beginnings in Wyoming,” Lester said. “We brought them here in ’86 or ’87. Their descendants are still identifiable by brand. It seemed like the thing to do at the time, though they have all been run together and bred the same way for so many years that the brand is the only way to distinguish them. At this point, even their DNA is probably very much the same.”

“My grandpa Chase’s cattle, that my cows traced back to, also had a strong Durham or Shorthorn influence,” Sharon said. “Over time that was bred out but when I was younger it was still evident in his herd. But we always had Herefords.”

Bulls are turned out June 20, so calves start arriving in late March. Most are born in April and May, balancing nutritional demands with feed availability and trying to avoid the worst of the winter weather. The cows calve on pasture and are not typically run through a barn unless a need arises. Weaned calves are held over each fall to be run as yearlings, with a certain percentage of heifers being culled and the rest bred as replacements for the herd and a few offered for sale.

“By having part of the place stocked with yearlings, we can use that part of the herd to roll with the punches that drought and feed supply throw our way,” Lester said. “Any part or all of them can go at any time. We haven’t ever been so dry that we had to sell all of our calves in the fall, but there were several years in the early 2000’s when it was pretty dry, and we sold part or all of our steers anywhere from January to June several times.”

Les and Sharon had purchased a few registered Hereford females in the ’70’s and ’80’s, but none of them stayed in the herd for very long.

“In 1991 we got acquainted with John and Arlene Grassel at Artesian, South Dakota. They had Prince Domino bred registered Herefords. We went there and we liked the cattle and the people. We bought thirteen head of registered heifer calves that year, then bought a few more cattle from them in 1994 and again in 1997 when they dispersed their herd. Those Grassel cattle fit into our style of management and they became the basis for the registered cattle that we run here.”

Longwoods select for cattle that are sound in every way: bulls that are masculine and cows that are feminine and hardy.

“We want cows with good feet and neat udders,” Les said. “One that carries her flesh easily without expensive supplemental feed. We want depth of body, a reasonable amount of muscling and a look of Hereford character, although that is not the same in everyone’s eyes. Fertility is a must along with disposition: we have no tolerance for troublemakers. We look for a good hair coat, eye appeal and we like a bull to look like a bull and a cow to look like a cow. We strive to breed for uniformity and a similar look across the herd. I’ve learned to avoid extremes in trait selection; there’s usually a price to pay for extremes.”

The two wire fence that marks the perimeter of many of their pastures attests to the disposition of their cattle. The pedigrees of the Longwood cattle have stayed pretty close to Canadian bred Herefords. For many years they were strong on the Prince Domino bloodlines, but Lester said that those lines are getting more outcrossed over time so it is hard to find a concentration of that blood.

“We have purchased bulls from Courtney Herefords at Alzada, Montana, and they have crossed very well on the Grassel cattle,” he said. “Most recently we have outcrossed with two bulls from Sparks Herefords at Plevna, Montana. Those Sparks cattle are almost a total outcross and they have nicked really well on our cows. Their offspring have been very uniform; we have really liked the results.”

Lester’s main goal with adding registered cows to his herd was to have home raised bulls to use on their own cattle, but they do offer 10-12 yearling and two year old bulls for sale each year.

“They all sell private treaty to mostly repeat customers; the biggest share stay within forty miles of here,” he said. “The primary object of getting into registered cattle is that we’ve been raising bulls for our own commercial herd so that we know what traits we’re putting into our cattle. As a result we end up raising a few more than we had a need for each year. We mostly use home raised bulls and keep our cattle pretty strongly linebred and we bring in new blood when we feel the need to keep things from getting stale.”

The majority of Longwoods’ cattle are commercial cows, with only an approximate twenty percent of the herd being registered.

“The commercial cattle trace back directly to my grandpa W. D. Longwood’s cattle,” Lester said. “New blood has been brought in entirely on the top side.”

Longwoods have offered a few bred heifers for sale more years than not since the 1970’s. Any heifers not suitable for breeding are sorted off prior to bull turnout.

“We cull a certain percentage of heifers for all sorts of reasons each year,” Lester said. “Sometimes they get spayed if someone is in the area to do it; if not we attempt to run them as open or sell them before turnout. We don’t breed any females unless they are suitable to stay here.”

Les and Sharon’s three daughters all grew up horseback, helping with the Herefords alongside their parents. In spite of the fact that one of Laura’s first rides ended in two broken arms, the girls all are competent horsewomen. They share their parents love of the ranch, their heritage, the livestock and the land.

Laura Lahr and her husband Jared have two children, and live in Morrison, Colorado, where Laura works for the Livestock Marketing Information Center. Carrie Stadheim, with her husband Jeremy and their five children still at home, ranch near Reeder, North Dakota, not far from her childhood home; they also run Hereford cattle. Carrie works as the editor for Tri State Livestock News as well. Erin Stadheim, her husband Luke and their three children also ranch near Reeder. Erin is a registered nurse, though right now she is a part time nurse and full time mother.

All three girls are handy ropers when it’s time to brand calves, and daughters, sons in law and grandchildren make a pretty good roundup crew.

“It means a lot to have family that still feels strong ties to the ranch, who come back to help and pick up where they left off,” Les said. “We appreciate them, as well as dependable neighbors.”

The girls shared in the work that followed the seasons throughout their childhood.

“I have countless memories of riding many miles horseback moving cattle as a family,” Erin said. “I was always the one dawdling behind while Dad would encourage me to ‘catch up’ which was generally followed by a sister’s snarky aside- ‘mustard.’ Not only is Dad a knowledgeable and wise cattleman, but a confident and quiet horseman as well. I’m thankful to have been mentored by him in both areas. Mom is involved in every part of the ranch as well. She knows a ton about livestock and loves the lifestyle and the cattle every bit as much as Dad does.”

“I remember dad talking to us about conformation and what a good cow or heifer should look like,” Carrie said. “Then I remember him asking for our opinions as he was deciding which heifers to keep and which to cull. That made me feel so very important and valued. Mom is present in all of my memories and has always been an integral part of the ranch, from the cattle work to the book work to bull-buying. She is a kind and welcoming host to any and all visitors and an exceptional housekeeper, cook and gardener. She has always supported the ranch and loved the cattle. She refuses to take credit for the massive amount of work she does, but that doesn’t lessen her importance on the ranch!”

“I always liked calving time,” Laura said. “All those cute little calves with their little white faces running and playing. When I was little my grandpa used to feed hay with the tractor and my dad would ride around the calving cows on horseback to check on them all. As I got older and my grandpa was gone, dad had to feed, so he checked cows in the pickup and I could go along. He did still go out on his horse to bring a cow or pair into the corral.”

Erin also enjoyed adventures with her dad during calving season.

“One of my favorite memories is bouncing through the cows in the pickup each afternoon after school during calving time to check for new calves with my folks,” she said. “Dad has always known each cow inside and out. Just as he knows and trusts them, the cows know and trust him, too. I loved when we’d stop for Dad to work a calf. I especially loved when we didn’t stop and I got to take the wheel as he’d take a moving leap onto the faster, older calves.

“Still to this day he gets down on the ground with each new calf to work it while the gentle, trusting mommas stand nearby and quietly talk to their babies. However, I’m not sure if he still jumps out of the moving pickup to catch them.”

The Hard Winter of 1996-1997 took its toll on their cattle, as it did for so many farmers and ranchers in South Dakota.

“We lost a lot of weaned calves to a three day blizzard in December,” Les recalled. “We had turned them back out on pasture already, and we couldn’t get to them for a couple of days. The ones that survived didn’t do well for a long time either. A lot of people lost a lot of cattle that winter…”

That storm is etched in Carrie’s memory too.

“During a bad blizzard in December of ’96, our yearlings drifted out of their pasture and out of any protection. Many of them stood up above the creek in the open with the wind and snow pounding them for what seemed like a week, but I think it was 2 days. Once in a while the wind would let up enough that we could see the yearlings and we’d talk about going after them but then the blizzard would set in again. I remember dad saying at that point (after he had built a snow fence with the tractor that they walked away from) that we needed to stay put until the storm was over because no cattle were worth risking his family’s lives for.

“I also vividly remember the aftermath of that blizzard. It was ugly, but we worked together to get the yearlings home, and spent many afternoons taking the bloat off of them because the bugs in their stomachs had gotten messed up from lack of feed and water.”

That winter brought many storms including a bad blizzard in April of ’97 during calving.

“We lost power for several days,” Carrie said. “I remember warming calves up in the pickup and also in Grandma Judie’s house (the sod house built by W. D. Longwood) by the propane stove.”

“We’ve had several bad spring storms where we didn’t wind up with a very satisfactory calf crop,” Les said. “It wears on us, but you have to go on when things like that happen and not let it get you down.”

“Les always says ‘you don’t have to talk about the losses, just focus on the ones you save,'” Sharon said.

“The effects of my parents close walk with Jesus reach to every corner of their lifestyle,” Erin said. “Honesty and generosity are characteristics that come to my mind often when I think of them. No matter the price at the sale barn, it is always satisfactory. Severe drought doesn’t frazzle them. When hardships come, they are secure in God’s promise to work it out for good. Ultimately, they trust in God’s abundant goodness and provision which brings joy, gratitude and generosity with each new day regardless of external factors.”

Regardless of the changes that have come to the Longwood Ranch in the past one hundred twenty years, the rhythms of life on the ranch and Hereford cattle scattered over the grassy hills continue to bring joy and contentment.

“I love seeing the yearling heifers in the fall when they are really blooming,” Sharon said. “They are so pretty, just like a young girl, when they are in their prime. We give God the glory for the successes; He has remained steady and faithful through it all.”

“Mom and Dad are very honest and generous people,” Carrie said. “They lead by example to teach us that making a lot of money is not necessarily the best goal in life, but instead, that making an honest living and taking care of the resources the Lord has provided will make a person happy and content.”

“One of my favorite things is seeing the cattle out on good pasture, enjoying themselves and doing well,” Lester said. “We appreciate the friendships we have with other ranchers and other Hereford breeders; those relationships are a pretty big deal to us. Knowing that the cattle we sold met the needs of the person on the other end is very satisfying.”

