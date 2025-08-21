YOUR AD HERE »

Looking Back…

Photo and information from Gayla Piroutek
How many of these men can you identify? 

 It’s been 35 years since this photo was snapped at the Blarney Inn in O’Neill, Nebraska. The occasion was Craig Conover’s retirement from auctioneering cattle. To wish him blessings for the future, this group of auctioneers, ringmen, newspaper representatives, sale managers, and cattle breed reps gathered. It was the fall of 1990. Have you named them all? Now note where they were employed at that time? And where are they now?

Back Row: Scott Dirk, Alan Sears, Wes Teimann, Matt Printz, Levi Landers, Kent Snowden, Galen Gerdes, Randy Rasby, Ross Butler, Kirby Goettsch;
Middle Row: Vern Frey, Dan Piroutek, Mike Sorenson, Jim Shirley, Craig Conover, John Tyner, Merlin Seigfried
Front row: Chris Butler, Jeff Kapperman, Dustin Carter.
