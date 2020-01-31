Looking for Scholarship Opportunities? | TSLN.com

Looking for Scholarship Opportunities?

News | January 31, 2020

Billings, Mont.– As the month of January comes to a close, we are one month closer to high school graduations and summer breaks. In the midst of daily agricultural tasks this time of year, is also the daunting task of lining up scholarship opportunities for high school seniors and current college students. Now is the time to take of advantage of the decreased daylight hours and complete those scholarship applications!

This year the NILE Foundation plans to award $34,000 in college scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students. The criteria being that applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their respective programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.

Take a look at the level of scholarships being given out in 2020:

High School One Time Scholarship – Awarded to high school seniors that meet the qualifications listed in the guidelines.

Secondary One Time Scholarship – Offered will also be a one-time grant, for students already enrolled in College or a Vo-Tech school meeting the qualifications.

Shining Star: All qualified applicants are eligible. This scholarship is for an applicant that stands out in the crowd.

Needle In The Haystack – This scholarship will be awarded to any NILE scholarship applicant if they attend Stetsons & Stilettos in June 2020. The winner will be randomly drawn that night.

NILE Legacy Award – Offered to students that have been very active in various NILE events from the time they were young!

Rolling Scholarship – The rolling scholarships will be offered to a select group of High School Seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship yearly, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in High School.

Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 4, 2020 by 4 p.m. (postmarked March 4th will not be accepted). Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Scholarships will be awarded and announced in April 2020.

–The NILE

News

January 31, 2020

January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

The American Quarter Horse Association Executive Committee has approved the use of Zimeta (dipyrone injection) as a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the Official AQHA Handbook of Rules and Registrations, effective immediately.Zimeta, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is approved for use in horses for the control of pyrexia (fever) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for veterinary medicine. Read the FDA announcement, including precautions for humans administering Zimeta and the history of dipyrone use in horses.Conditions of AdministrationThe use of Zimeta will require, per VIO403, a properly filed medication report form documenting a 24-hour withdrawal completed and submitted to show management at an AQHA-approved show. Administration of dipyrone will not constitute the use of a second non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is prohibited by AQHA rules.About Conditionally Permitted Therapeutic MedicationAny drug, medication or substance that could affect the performance of a horse that is used for the legitimate treatment of illness or injury and is not specified as a prohibited substance as defined in VIO401.1, VIO401.5, VIO401.6 or VIO410.7 shall be considered a conditionally permitted therapeutic medication. However, conditionally permitted therapeutic medications are prohibited and use thereof subjects the person to disciplinary action, unless all conditions of their administration are met.Additional information regarding conditionally permitted therapeutic medications can be found under AQHA Rule VIO403 in the AQHA Rulebook at www.aqha.com/aqha-rulebook. –AQHA

January 30, 2020

January 24, 2020

January 9, 2020

January 1, 2020

See more