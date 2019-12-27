Low-Interest Loans and Installment Set-Aside Available for Agricultural Producers in Montana Impacted by Natural Disasters

Emergency Support to Producers in Surrounding Counties Also Available

Montana agricultural producers who lost property due to recent natural disasters may be eligible for USDA physical loss loans. Farm Service Agency offers these low-interest loans to agricultural producers who incurred losses due to two separate weather events. Approval is limited to applicants who suffered severe physical losses only, including the loss of buildings and livestock. Applications are due Aug. 10, 2020.

Producers currently having farm loans with FSA and who suffered severe losses as a result of the disaster may be eligible for the set-aside of one installment. Applications are due Aug. 10, 2020.

Blizzard, Excessive Snow, Extreme Cold, Freeze, High Winds

Producers in Glacier and Teton counties who suffered losses due to a blizzard, excessive snow, extreme cold, freeze, and high winds that occurred Sept. 29, 2019, through Oct. 3, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Montana counties of Cascade, Chouteau, Flathead, Lewis and Clark, Pondera, and Toole, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Wildfire

Producers in Toole County who suffered losses due to a wildfire that occurred Aug. 21 and 22, 2019, are eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Producers in the contiguous Montana counties of Glacier, Liberty, and Pondera, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

Physical loss loans can help producers repair or replace damaged or destroyed physical property essential to the success of the agricultural operation, including livestock losses. Examples of property commonly affected include essential farm buildings, fixtures to real estate, equipment, livestock, perennial crops, fruit and nut bearing trees, and harvested or stored crops and hay.

Please contact FSA for more information on loan eligibility and the application process. FSA office information is available at http://offices.usda.gov. Additional FSA disaster assistance program information is available at disaster.fsa.usda.gov.

–Montana USDA FSA