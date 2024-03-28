Lower Brule Landowner Fire Training, April 9-10

The next opportunity for classroom fire and field training is scheduled to be hosted by the Lower Brule Tribe.

Specific to the Lower Brule training, please note the following:

Date: April 9 (10th is alternative day if afternoon weather is poor)

Location: Lower Brule Tribal Wildlife office. Located up the river road (tar) a few miles north of the town of Lower Brule. 22695 Little Bend Road. PO Box 246. Lower Brule, SD 57548. https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lower+Brule+Wildlife/@44.1226775,-99.5930836,14.88z/data=!4m6!3m5!1s0x8780e655699cbda3:0x3041c10d7dde7945!8m2!3d44.1102032!4d-99.5911513!16s%2Fg%2F11cn5mv2f0?entry=ttu

Registration: not required, but we’d appreciate knowing for our meal count and chairs. Please register by emailing Jan Rounds at janice.rounds@sdstate.edu or call her at 605-882-5140

On-site Registration: 8 – 9 am

Classroom: 9 am – 12 pm (this session will be held on the 9th, indoors, rain or shine). Agenda Attached

Lunch: 12 – 1 pm. Lunch will be provided to students on site. Additional food/water for the day is up to the student to bring.

Afternoon training exercises: 1 pm – evening. Personal Protective Equipment, distribution, tools, pumps, fire unit design, etc.

Clothing: Come prepared for all weather conditions and check weather ahead. Warm gloves, jacket, and stocking hat may be desirable.

ALL STUDENTS MUST provide their own: leather boots, non-stretch denim (cotton) pants or fire rated pants, cotton undershirt, cotton long sleeve overshirt, full leather gloves, eye protection. We will have extra gloves, eye protection, and required fire clothing available as well. DO NOT wear any synthetic materials to the training.

Cost: FREE. Sponsored by SD Grassland Coalition (NRCS Grant).

What to expect? Our training team is comprised of trained prescribed fire professionals and experienced agency staff from a variety or partner organizations across South Dakota. This unique blend of instructors makes this training valuable for individual landowners, landowner/burn associations and groups, volunteer fire departments, and professional staff interested in advancing their knowledge and skill in relation to planning and implementing safe and effective prescribed fire. – South Dakota Grasslands Coalition