Lower Yellowstone committee presents recommendations to FWP

The Lower Yellowstone River Corridor Advisory Committee (LYRC Committee) fulfilled its chartered commitment by presenting a final report of recommendations to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Director Hank Worsech and staff during a recent meeting in Miles City.

The LYRC Committee is a citizen group sponsored by Gov. Greg Gianforte and convened by FWP. The Montana Legislature approved an initial $4 million investment by FWP into the lower Yellowstone River corridor. The group was tasked with providing recommendations to FWP on how to use the funding, specifically in exploring new access, recreation and habitat conservation opportunities along the Lower Yellowstone, prioritizing areas where access is most limited.

As the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48, the Yellowstone River provides crucial habitat for fish and wildlife, recreation opportunities for Montana residents and visitors alike, and essential irrigation water for eastern Montana’s agricultural producers.

The LYRC Committee carefully considered conservation, community, agricultural and financial values in proposing the following recommendations:

* A scoring matrix for FWP in evaluating land acquisitions and other opportunities aimed at improving public access and habitat conservation

* Overall management approaches that maximize diverse recreational opportunities, prioritizing those where access is most limited

* A list of existing or potential future opportunities for public access and/or habitat conservation

* Needed amenities, safety features, and economic growth considerations at access points

* Strategies for securing long-term funding needs

Next steps include FWP’s review of committee recommendations to determine if and how they may be implemented. FWP will actively seek public comment on any recommendations prior to implementation. More information about the LYRC Committee and its work can be found here.

– Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks