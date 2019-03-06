TSLN Reps: Dennis Ginkens, Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 2, 2019

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneers: Warren Thompson and Barry Ellis

Averages:

53 Angus yearling bulls – $5,387

32 Angus fall bull – $4,906

273 Angus two year old bulls – $4,616

A sunny day March 2, 2019 found a packed house at Riverton Livestock Auction in Riverton, Wyoming for the 20th Annual Lucky 7 Angus Cowboy Bull Sale. Repeat buyers along with new customers came from far and wide for the offering of rugged high country range bulls. Lucky 7 Angus not only PAP tests the bulls at an elevation of 7,580 feet, after 4 months of exposure but, also offers the Lucky 7 Angus "NO BULL" 4 year guarantee. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot #96 at $12,000, LUCKY 7 CAPITALIST 736, DOB 1/31/2017, REG#18995322, AB-LVS CAPATALIST 4507 x LUCKY 7 LADY HOSTAGE 595, sold to DeGrand Angus from Baker, MT

Lot #7 at $9,500, LUCKY 7 CAPITALIST 866, DOB 1/30/2018, REG#19277695, AB-LVS CAPITALIST 4507 x LUCKY 7 LADY PRIDE 6187, sold to DeGrand Angus from Baker, MT

Lot #23 at $9,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 862, DOB 1/22/2018, REG#19277693, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 SUSAN 6185, sold to Dunmire Ranch Co. from McFadden, WY

Lot #13 at $9,000, LUCKY 7 GRAND TOTAL 806, DOB 1/29/2018, REG#19277671, DEGRAND 0118 TOTAL x LUCKY 7 BLACKBIRD 6212, sold to Dunmire Ranch Co. from McFadden, WY

Lot #95 at $8,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 4520, DOB 4/10/2017, REG#19018001, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 4520 x LUCKY 7 LUCY 4018, sold to Dunmire Ranch Co. from McFadden, WY

Lot #101 at $8,500, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 7069, DOB 4/8/2017, REG#19017924, LUCKY 7 SPECIAL FOCUS 448 x LUCKY 7 EMULOUS 025, sold to Dunmire Ranch Co. from McFadden, WY